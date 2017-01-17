Dancing Gnome celebrates 'hop-forward' beer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The most common complaint about craft beer is that brewers focus too much of their efforts producing big, hoppy, bitter beers.

It's a fair point. Hop-heavy IPAs remain the most popular beers at most craft breweries.

Many brewers try to appeal to anti-hop heads by offering lighter options like blonde ales and ESBs; some even lager their beers (though no one around here outside of Troy Hill's Penn Brewery specializes in lagers).

In short, craft brewers hear you, light lager fans, and they're trying to appease your palate.

Well ... most of them are.

Then there's Dancing Gnome brewery in Sharpsburg, whose website pulls no punches in declaring:

“We unapologetically brew hop pronounced styles ...”

For someone like me, no apology required. I love hoppy beer, as a beer drinker and home brewer. So I went to Dancing Gnome, ordered a bunch of samples and chatted with the owner, Andrew Witchey.

“I just love hops,” Witchey, 28, of Greenfield, explains when I ask about the almost defiant use of hops. “I've always gravitated towards hop-forward beers. That's what I like to drink, that's what I love. There are so many things you can do with hops throughout the process — it's pretty much infinite with what you can do. Whether it's single hop or multi-hop or when you dry hop or how you dry hop or when in the process you're using them. It's just a fascinating ingredient. I love the flavors and aromas you can get out of them.

“I think there are times when hops get a bit of a bad name. People say, ‘I don't like bitter beer.' But it's like a beautiful flower. And you can do so much with it and not have the beer be bitter. So, I'm trying to showcase that a little bit more here.”

Seems to be working.

When I showed up, the taproom was full with groups of people standing throughout.

And of the eight beers on tap, seven were hop-forward (the lone holdout being an oatmeal stout).

“People are coming and then coming back,” Witchey said. “You know, we're not the first people to do this, to make hop-forward beer. But I think its relatively new to Pittsburgh, and especially to this specific area. There's a little bit of explanation involved here and there, but for the most part it's been awesome.”

A brief bio on Witchey:

Born and raised in Lower Burrell, he has a background in film and photography. He earned a cinema degree at Emerson College in Boston, then got a corporate job shooting marketing videos.

In time, he got into homebrewing, which is pretty much how every craft brewer's story begins. He did a couple extract batches in 2012, moved to an all-grain system in 2013, and in late 2014 started writing his business plan for a brewery. Dancing Gnome opened in October.

“Ultimately, all we're trying to do is brew better beer and have the tap room be a good experience for people where beer is king,” Witchey says. “I want to focus on the beers.”

And play around with hops.

Perhaps no beer at Dancing Gnome better displays his hop explorations than Superior Intellect, an Australian pale ale featuring Motueka hops from New Zealand and Enigma hops from Australia.

It is more tart than bitter, crisp with hints of … white wine?

“It's different,” Witchey says. “With a lot of hops, you get the grapefruit and citrus character. With Enigma, there's a crushed grape, crushed berry, white wine character to it, which is where a little bit of the tartness comes from. It's a really good hop, kind of unique. That's a kind of polarizing beer, but personally, I love it.”

Dancing Gnome and its hop-heavy beer menu are an interesting addition to what is becoming a crowded but diverse beer scene just north of the Allegheny River.

Think about it: There are now five breweries in a 6-mile stretch between Deutschtown and Sharpsburg. And they're all different, from the hop heavy selections of Dancing Gnome, to the German-style lagers of Penn Brewery and the Belgian-style ales of Draai Laag.

Actually, that would make for an interesting beer march.

Start at Allegheny City Brewing Co. and try the habanero stout. Move half-a-mile to Penn Brewery for their German-style Kaiser Pils. On to Millvale for something dark at Grist House, like the Gristly Bear American Brown. Head a few blocks upriver to Draai Laag for a fruity and spicy St. Angus Belgian Ale. Then drive 2.5 miles to Dancing Gnome for a hop dessert.

Five breweries in 6 miles? With a couple more on the way?

First Draft will drink to that.

Chris Togneri is not exactly a hop head, but he has never had a beer that was too hoppy. Not even Stoopid Hop. Reach him at ctogneri@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @ChrisTogneri.