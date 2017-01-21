Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Thousands march in Pittsburgh in support of women's rights
Andrew Russell | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Marchers cheer in solidarity on Grant Street during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The crowd listens to speakers in front of the City County Building, downtown, for the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Duquesne students, Rachel Smyth, 19, Maggie Buck, 18 and Kelly Wall, all of Uptown cheer in Market Square during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh, a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The crowd fills Market Square in the Sister March for Pittsburgh, a companion march for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A woman raises her fist in solidarity to marchers through the window of a store on Fifth Avenue during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Deb Sagan of Wexford, raises her hands in Market Square during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Sister Mayday Imaman DeFer, of Carnegie cheers with the crowd in Market Square during the for Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A woman named Marylin who declined to give her last name makes a protest sign at the City County Building, downtown, for the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Noa Offner, 6, of Highland Park hugs her stuffed elephant, Ella, while on the shoulders of her father, David Offner as they enter Market Square for the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Nicole Mahsoob of Wexford becomes overwhelmed with emotion at the crowd gathered in front of the City County Building, downtown, for the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Hannah Fetter, 15, of Greenfield, cheers on Grant Street during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Sister Petra Pyper Pectapekhov poses for the camera at Market Square during the for Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Melissa Trax of Penn Hills, holds a flower while listening to speakers in Market Square during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Renee Godin, of Bethel Park cheers while wrapped in an American Flag in Market Square during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh, a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A participant of the Sisters March for Pittsburgh wears a mask of Donald Trump during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh, a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.

Pittsburgh echoed with protest chants Saturday, as an estimated 25,000 people marched through Downtown for the Sister March for Pittsburgh.

Inflamed by a contentious presidential campaign, participants descended upon the city for the event intended by organizers to be a public rebuke to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. It also served as a companion event to the Women's March on Washington and the more than 670 other women's events around the world, according to organizers.

Participants turned out en masse, and at one point the crowd filled Fifth Avenue from Grant Street to Market Square. Scores of marchers converged around a small stage in Market Square where Pittsburgh musicians Phat Man Dee and Liz Berlin performed between speeches by female activists and political leaders. Chants randomly broke out demanding greater respect for women and calls for diversity.

Saturday marked the first time Lawrenceville pediatrician Britta Kocak participated in such an event. She said she was motivated to do so, in part, because of her daughters and patients but also to protect women's reproductive and mental health care rights and to end sexual assault and abuse of women.

“The stakes are high right now. There are a lot of things that are up on the chopping block with this administration,” Kocak said. “With two daughters at home, these things hit home a lot more.”

For Amy Marsalis of Wexford, the march gave her a sense of empowerment. Marsalis became emotional when she shared a story about an incident of sexual harassment that she said happened 22 years ago. It was her first job out of college, and she said no one would believe her. She felt isolated and marginalized. She said she marched, in part, to ensure other women wouldn't feel the same.

“Today I get a voice,” Marsalis said. “When we speak to our boys and our girls and we tell them that these things are wrong, we're a better society. I'm proud of Pittsburgh, and I'm proud of the women here.”

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review photographer. Reach him at arussell@tribweb.com.

