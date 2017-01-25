Gateway teacher resigns after being accused of DUI

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Gateway employee accused of driving drunk and crashing his car on school grounds Tuesday morning has resigned, according to a letter posted on the district website.

The employee was not named in the letter to parents posted by Superintendent William Short, but Monroeville police have said teacher Michael Mastorovich, 54, of Plum was arrested Tuesday at 6:56 a.m. at the school following the crash.

Mastorovich is being charged with DUI, public drunkenness and criminal mischief, said Lt. Clayton Thomas. No one was hurt in the crash that happened in the area of the high school entrance and a ballfield.

Mastorovich has taught social studies and special education in the district for about eight of his 29-year career, according to the Gateway website.

“Administration wants to assure parents that the district promptly investigates any and all allegations that can potentially impact the safety and wellbeing of our children,” Short said in the letter. “Incidents such as this are disturbing and will not be tolerated. Fortunately, no students or staff were impacted by this negligent act. The district is currently working to assign a highly qualified teacher to ensure students do not suffer academically from this disruption.”

Short and Mastorovich did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Mastorovich was charged with DUI — highest rate of alcohol — in December 2015 by Murrysville police while driving on Gun Club Road. The charge meant Mastorovich was accused of having a blood alcohol content of at least twice the legal limit of 0.08. He was sentenced to a probationary program for first offenders in that case, according to court records.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.