Schubert named Pittsburgh police chief

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:26 a.m.
Courtesy of Pittsburgh police
Acting police Chief Scott Schubert takes the podium as part of the promotions of Officers Colby Neidig, 43, and Antonio Ciummo, 51, to the rank of sergeant during a ceremony Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at City Hall.

Updated 6 minutes ago

When Mayor Bill Peduto introduced Scott Schubert as his choice to serve as acting police chief, he said the 24-year veteran of the force had 90 days to prove himself.

Schubert didn't need that long.

Peduto on Friday appointed Schubert as chief, pending approval by city council.

“Chief Schubert is not only respected within the Police Bureau, but across our neighborhoods as well,” Peduto said in a prepared statement. “He is just the right person to steer the bureau as it grows to more than 900 officers this year, and to keep implementing the city's commitment to community policing measures.”

Schubert said he was “thankful” for the opportunity.

“My dream has always been to be a Pittsburgh police officer,” he said, “and it is humbling to be considered for the position of chief. I look forward to continuing to serve the officers, the residents, and the visitors of Pittsburgh.”

Schubert, of Brookline, has served in various roles during his almost quarter-century with the bureau. He was assistant chief for the Operations Branch; commander of Zone 6, lieutenant in the Chief's Office (overseeing Emergency Preparedness); acting commander of Zone 4; lieutenant in Major Crimes; lieutenant in Zone 6; and sergeant in the Mobile Crime Unit.

Schubert was named acting chief in November when former Chief Cameron McLay announced he was resigning.

At the time, Schubert said he planned to continue the initiatives of community policing and involvement that McLay started.

“We're not going to stray from the vision,” Schubert said at the time.

Schubert worked for two years as a Coraopolis police officer before joining the Pittsburgh police in 1993.

“Chief Schubert exemplifies the highest standards of excellence in policing and has a demonstrated commitment to the community,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “I look forward to building on our daily working relationship and promoting the safe and effective delivery of policing services.”

Schubert's nomination is scheduled to be introduced to city council on Tuesday.

