Clothes dryer likely to blame for house fire that killed Avonworth student

The house fire that killed an Avonworth High School student in Ohio Township last month likely started in the family's dryer, the county fire marshal said Tuesday.

“From all occupant accounts, the fire appears to be coming from the area of the natural gas-fired clothes dryer,” emergency services Chief Matt Brown said in a statement Tuesday.

The Jan. 7 fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m., and the Wible Lane home was engulfed by the time first responders arrived eight minutes later.

Hannah Milbert, 15, died in the fire.

Brown said that even though the most likely scenario was a dryer fire, investigators could not pinpoint the exact ignition point.

“Unfortunately, there was too much fire and collapse damage, as well as overhaul damage, for the office to come to a solid origin and cause determination,” he said.

The flames and smoke could be seen miles away the night of the fire, and dozens of emergency crews assisted local fire companies battling the flames.

Crews were unable to attempt a rescue because of the intensity of the fire.