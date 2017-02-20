Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Running was a losing cause, and it just might have saved this Beaver County man
Chris Togneri | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 7:18 a.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Kevin Eisenbrown laughs while wearing the pants he once fit into behind the counter at Little Athens Catering in Ambridge, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Kevin Eisenbrown poses for a portrait with the various medals he's won since he started running at Little Athens Catering in Ambridge, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Kevin Eisenbrown is just running.

That's all.

Just running.

And as it turns out, just running might have just saved his life.

In August 2015, Kevin Eisenbrown weighed 336 pounds.

He was unhealthy and unhappy. He struggled with depression and anxiety. His relationship with his fiancée was falling apart.

So he decided to do something.

First, he tried dieting. He cut out sugar, then carbs, and he dropped 40, then 50 pounds.

Next, he went for a run.

“It felt like I had a weighted vest on, like somebody was pulling me backwards,” recalled Eisenbrown, 30, of Harmony, Beaver County. “I couldn't go more than 15 minutes at first.”

Then he could.

And even more weight fell off.

“That's when I said, ‘Well, the Pittsburgh Half Marathon is coming up. How do I sign up?'” he said.

He went to the website. He followed a link about runners raising money for charity. He thought of his dad, who almost died from a massive heart attack when Kevin was 12. He signed up to run for the American Heart Association.

He had never been a runner.

But at a time when he needed it, running offered peace.

So he kept running.

And he kept losing weight.

Then came race day, and nerves got to him.

“I thought: 13.1 miles is a long way,” he said. “I was afraid that I was going to pass out or die. I was terrified.”

But he went to the starting line.

He left his fears behind.

And he just started running.

“When I was done,” he said, “I was hooked.”

He was down 120 pounds.

He felt better than he ever had.

He started making plans to run more races.

There was a 5K at the airport, the Lemieux 6.6-miler, the Great Race.

He was back to his high school weight.

This was Kevin Eisenbrown at his finest.

Until it all fell apart.

His fiancée told him she had found someone else.

Kevin knew it was coming. But he hadn't given up hope. He was not prepared for the finality.

He went home that day and could not shut off his brain.

He would have to move.

Get a new job.

Sell his car.

Change everything he built.

It was too much.

He began to panic.

And then he blacked out.

He thought it was simply a panic attack, though there is nothing simple about that. He blamed it on the stress and, stubbornly, did not go to a doctor.

But something was off.

His health continued to deteriorate.

He felt dizzy. He had pain in his arm and tightness in his chest. Depression and anxiety stormed back.

Finally, he went to a doctor.

“I didn't know what was going on,” he said.

After three EKGs, doctors told him: You aren't having a heart attack right now.

But something happened.

That blackout was probably a heart attack.

The good news?

Because he had lost 120 pounds, it was not as bad as it might have been.

Still, doctors ran more tests.

They put him on medications.

They ordered him not to run.

“I was so scared,” he said. “I don't know what I'd do if I couldn't run.”

Finally, his health checked out.

So Eisenbrown started running again.

A half-marathon in Las Vegas, another in Cincinnati and another in Tampa.

He is addicted.

He wants to run a half-marathon in every state.

He expects to have 10 done by the end of the year.

And he will run Pittsburgh again his year because this is where it all started.

“It's just — there's so much adrenaline,” Eisenbrown said. “No worries. No stress. I don't think about what happened that day.

“I'm just ... running.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.