Parade through Squirrel Hill celebrates Lunar New Year
Nate Smallwood | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
A Chinese lion dances in the street during the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
A Chinese lion dances in the street during the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Spectators take to the rooftops to watch the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Two parade participants spar for spectators during the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Cymbals lay on the pavement as Allderdice Marching Band members wait for the start of the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
The Lunar New Year Parade makes its way up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Liam Tsang, 6, of Squirrel Hill, preforms during the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Phatsaya Jamjumrus, 28, of Squirrel Hill, awaits the start of the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Children participating await the start of the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
The Grand Marshals, Mike and Grace Chen, lead the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Candy is thrown to children watching the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Almost as a cue to start the festivities, rain lightened up and the sun started to shine Sunday as participants of the Lunar New Year parade commenced up Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill.

This year's theme was Unity through Diversity: We are ONE Pittsburgh. “With all the uncertainty happening in our immigrant communities, we wish to celebrate the strength and resilience that comes from our immigrant communities,” a message on the website of co-organizer Uncover Squirrel Hill read. “From our Indian to our Chinese to our Bhutanese and Islamic communities, all will march with pride together!”

More than 30 groups were featured, Steel Dragon Martial Arts, Win-Win Kung Fu Center, Pittsburgh Chinese School students in full traditional costumes and dress, the Pennsylvania chapter of the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, Islamic Center of Pittsburgh and Japan America Society.

The celebration marked the end of the two-week Lunar New Year celebration.

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review photographer. Reach him at nsmallwood@tribweb.com.

