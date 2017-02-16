Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

PWSA pinpoints origin of major water main break
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 12:20 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority Thursday found a water main break that is draining 10,000 gallons per minute from the authority's largest reservoir, and crews are working on repairs.

PWSA found the break in a 60-inch line connecting the Aspinwall water works to the Lanpher Reservoir in Shaler.

The authority had been searching for the leak since Wednesday because water levels in the Lanpher and Highland Park No. 2 reservoirs began dropping significantly.

Crews were unable to immediately find the leak because it was draining into a large sewer and stream that runs into the Allegheny River.

Lanpher has a 133 million gallon capacity and provides water to about 45,000 North Side residents.

The leak did not disrupt water supply or quality. PWSA said the repair is not expected to impact service.

PWSA is pumping water to the North Side from Highland Park.

PWSA has experienced multiple problems in recent weeks, including a boil water order caused by fluctuating chlorine levels in one of the main reservoirs feeding the East End. Some 100,000 residents last week were forced to boil water or seek an alternative source of water for almost two days.

Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb on Thursday released an audit of the authority. He said auditors identified PWSA's biggest problem as a lack of consistent leadership and long-range plans for improvements.

The authority since 2014 has had four different executive directors and a fifth who was hired but withdrew after questions surfaced about his termination from a similar position in South Carolina.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.