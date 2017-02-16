Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Ex-Pitt star Revis to face charges related to South Side altercation

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 6:35 p.m.
Getty Images
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 29: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets in action against the New York Giants during their pre season game on August 29, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Darrelle Revis #24 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on Feb. 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
This is a 2014 photo of Darrelle Revis of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Wednesday, June 11, 2014 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Updated 25 minutes ago

New York Jets cornerback and former University of Pittsburgh standout Darrelle Revis is facing charges in connection with an altercation on the South Side, police said.

About 2:43 a.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh police officers responded to the intersection of South 23rd and East Carson streets for a report that two men had been knocked unconscious.

A 22-year-old man from Kittanning was walking along East Carson Street when he spotted a man who resembled Revis, 31, police said.

The man asked Revis if he was indeed the Aliquippa native, and Revis responded that he was. The Kittanning man then began recording on his cellphone the interaction with Revis and followed him, police said.

Revis grabbed the phone and attempted to delete the video, police said. Another man, a 21-year-old from Ross, attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone, police said. That is when Revis tossed the phone onto the roadway, authorities said.

A verbal argument followed, and another man tried to assist Revis, police said.

The Kittanning man and the Ross man told police they were punched, authorities said. The next thing they remember is waking up and talking to police.

Witnesses told police that the men were unconscious for about 10 minutes. Police viewed the cellphone video and confirmed that the person was Revis.

Police said they plan to file charges robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault against Revis.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.