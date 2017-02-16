Ex-Pitt star Revis to face charges related to South Side altercation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New York Jets cornerback and former University of Pittsburgh standout Darrelle Revis is facing charges in connection with an altercation on the South Side, police said.

About 2:43 a.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh police officers responded to the intersection of South 23rd and East Carson streets for a report that two men had been knocked unconscious.

A 22-year-old man from Kittanning was walking along East Carson Street when he spotted a man who resembled Revis, 31, police said.

The man asked Revis if he was indeed the Aliquippa native, and Revis responded that he was. The Kittanning man then began recording on his cellphone the interaction with Revis and followed him, police said.

Revis grabbed the phone and attempted to delete the video, police said. Another man, a 21-year-old from Ross, attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone, police said. That is when Revis tossed the phone onto the roadway, authorities said.

A verbal argument followed, and another man tried to assist Revis, police said.

The Kittanning man and the Ross man told police they were punched, authorities said. The next thing they remember is waking up and talking to police.

Witnesses told police that the men were unconscious for about 10 minutes. Police viewed the cellphone video and confirmed that the person was Revis.

Police said they plan to file charges robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault against Revis.