Details of South Side incident between Jets' Revis, others emerge

A skirmish outside a South Side bar that prompted Pittsburgh police to file felony assault charges against New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis left a man with a broken bone in his outer eye socket, court records show.

Dallas Cousins, 22, of Kittanning had a golf ball-sized contusion and an inch-long laceration above his left eyebrow when he awoke from being knocked unconscious near East Carson and 23rd streets shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh police Officer Anthony Burke said in a criminal complaint. A second man hurt in the incident, Zacheriah Jarvis, 21, had a contusion on his right cheek.

Both men initially refused medical treatment and took a cab to their apartment, police said. After getting home, they decided to go to Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital, where doctors diagnosed Cousins with an orbital floor fracture and Jarvis with a contusion, the complaint said.

Revis — an Aliquippa High School graduate and former University of Pittsburgh standout — faces charges including aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and terroristic threats.

No one else has been charged.

Revis' attorney, Blaine Jones, asserts that it's the NFL player who was the victim.

“Darrelle has always been in the national spotlight — not local but national spotlight — since he was a teenager at Aliquippa High School, and not one single time was Darrelle Revis ever arrested or charged with anything,” Jones said. “I'm a big believer in credibility.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for Revis, and Jones said his client planned to surrender to police within 48 hours.

“We will, of course, turn him in,” Jones said. “He's not going to run from a warrant.”

The attorney said Revis also sought medical treatment for injuries related to the incident. He would not elaborate, citing patient privacy.

“If any punches were thrown, they were thrown in self-defense, but Darrelle Revis did not initiate any of the physical contact,” Jones said. “Darrelle Revis was in fear of his safety.”

Two bystanders — a woman who lived above White Eagle bar and a man driving a cab parked nearby — saw Cousins and Jarvis lying unconscious and called 911.

According to the complaint, Cousins was walking along East Carson Street early Sunday when he spotted Revis and asked him if he was the NFL cornerback. Revis responded that he was, a verbal argument ensued, and Revis allegedly pushed Cousins in the chest. Cousins then began recording Revis on his cellphone and followed him.

Revis grabbed the phone, attempted to delete the video and then threw the phone in the middle of East Carson Street, the complaint said. Then another man showed up who Cousins said he believed to be “Revis' friend.”

Witness Nathan Watt said that after Cousins and Jarvis were knocked out, Revis approached with a clenched fist and said, “I got more guys coming. ... Do you want to be next?” according to the complaint.

Watt said he did not know whether it was Revis or the other unidentified man who punched Cousins and Jarvis, who remained unconscious for about 10 minutes.

According to Jones, the altercation began when a “heavily intoxicated” man “shoulder-checked” Revis as he walked by. Revis was alone when the first physical contact was made. Revis then “tried to retreat” and “de-escalate the situation that the other group started,” Jones said.

Revis was in the area checking on real estate he owns in the South Side, the lawyer said.

The phone video footage obtained by police, captured at 2:29 a.m., shows a man who appears to be Revis “becoming hostile towards Cousins and his friends,” the complaint said. It shows the man believed to be Revis walking away and standing in front of White Eagle bar repeatedly stating, “Why are you following me?” Then it cuts out.

Jones said he has not seen the video but was concerned it may have only documented the last portion of the altercation.

“As far as I'm aware, there was another person there,” Jones said. “I'm not saying Darrelle hit those guys.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.