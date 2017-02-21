New York developer already building upscale North Oakland apartments gets 10-year tax incentive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A developer will receive a tax break to build another market-rate apartment complex tower in Pittsburgh that is already under construction, the County Council decided Tuesday.

The 10-year tax break, called Local Economic Redevelopment Tax Assistance, is meant to revitalize economically distressed areas, but are largely being used for market-rate upscale apartments in some of Pittsburgh's hottest neighborhoods, a Tribune-Review analysis found.

County Council members debated Monday whether the North Oakland neighborhood that will receive the LERTA is economically distressed, before voting 14-1 to approve it, at the recommendation of County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Councilwoman Sue Means, who voted against the LERTA, said she believed the corner of Centre Avenue and North Craig Street was not in need of the tax incentive.

“I am grateful for the development, but I am not convinced this wouldn't have happened anyway,” Means, R-Bethel Park, said. “It's prime real estate and the universities are close by.”

Councilmen Sam DeMarco and DeWitt Walton strongly disagreed.

“Not only will this development bring additional tax revenue, it will also create a significant number of new full-time and part-time employment,” said Walton, D-Hill District, chairman of the council's Economic Development Committee. “It abuts one of the truly economically depressed communities in this county and provides a real opportunity for growth and success. I think it's a no brainer.”

New York-based Park 7 is developing The Empire, with 329 market-rate student apartments above 9,900 square feet of commercial, retail and restaurant space, according to the proposal.

The land was formerly used for two Pittsburgh Parking Authority lots and a handful of single-family homes, which have been demolished to make way for the project.

The current assessed value of the land is $1.3 million, which translates to about $6,159 in annual county property taxes, according to county records. The estimated future assessed value is about $37.5 million, the proposal states.

“We have to have new construction so we receive this tax revenue,” said DeMarco, a Republican elected at large. “It's the only way to prevent having to go back to the taxpayers to raise their real estate taxes.”

Local officials plan to require developers to provide public improvements and a percentage of affordable units to receive LERTAs to build in the city's hot neighborhoods, like Oakland. However, none of the Empire's units will be affordable, Economic Development Director Robert Hurley has said.

The project has been in the pipeline awaiting approval for more than a year, so the new rules on LERTAs did not apply to it, Hurley said.

The Pittsburgh School District approved the LERTA in August, according to the legislation. The Pittsburgh City Council does not vote on LERTAs.

The council also scheduled a public hearing for 4 p.m. April 17 regarding a proposed extension of Tax Increment Financing, a similar tax break, for the delayed development at the Castle Shannon T Station.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.