Penguins forward Fehr scored two goals for Capitals in '11 at Heinz Field
Bill West | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Eric Fehr fights for the puck with the Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

As a hockey venue, Heinz Field likely reminds Penguins fans of where Sidney Crosby's career-altering concussion troubles began, but to forward Eric Fehr, the home of the Steelers represents a land of opportunity.

He became the hero for the Washington Capitals in a 3-1 win over the Penguins in the 2011 Winter Classic. His two goals gave the Capitals their lead and their safety cushion.

Just six times in the six years that followed did Fehr, increasingly a penalty-killing and defensive-zone specialist, find the back of the net multiple times in a game. Another instance soon might help the 13-season veteran as he battles a cast of younger, speedier forwards for ice time and sometimes even a lineup spot with the Penguins.

“Definitely a game I'll never forget,” Fehr said of the 2011 game at Heinz Field. “I remember the build-up of the big Capitals-Penguins rivalry, and it was really nice to come out on the right side of it at that point in time.”

Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Alex Ovechkin tallied heaps of goals in the seasons that followed that Winter Classic, but none of the three hold the trivial-but-true designation of leading scorer in Heinz Field hockey history. Entering Saturday's Stadium Series game against Philadelphia, that title belonged to Fehr.

“I didn't give (Ovechkin) a hard time,” Fehr said when asked about his success at the venue. “He's got too many bragging rights on me, so I kept quiet.”

How Fehr came to score twice in a game promoted for weeks on HBO and elsewhere as a battle between Crosby and Ovechkin, who ultimately combined for 11 shots but zero points, remains a quandary that makes the 31-year-old Manitoba native smile. He put three shots on goal and logged just 9 minutes, 55 seconds of ice time — only his third sub-10 minute total that season.

“I remember the first (goal). It was just kind of a lucky bounce,” Fehr said. “(Marc-Andre Fleury) went to play it behind the net, and it came out front and I was able to score. I think after that, I was feeling a little bit better, and I was able to score on the breakaway (later).

“I think you kind of need that first one just to get a good feeling. To get the second one was great.”

If Fehr ever held on to hope that he might one day establish himself as a go-to scorer in the NHL, that dream disappeared long ago. The fact that he last scored Jan. 18 evokes little surprise or concern from teammates and coaches. Fehr embraces the shot-blocking and grinding offensive style that comes with his current role.

Outdoor games call for such tactics from almost all involved skaters, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Friday. Unpredictable ice and weather leave little room for more creative and risky decisions with the puck.

“I think simplicity is a prudent approach,” Sullivan said. “We should not be looking for the extra pass. We should be looking for opportunities to put pucks on the net.”

The Penguins consider Fehr's presence on their roster a possible Heinz Field good-luck charm.

“Maybe he'd have some magic bottled up from last time that we played here,” winger Chris Kunitz said. “It's a good thing he's on our side.”

Fehr might never score twice again on such a grand stage, whether it comes in the playoffs or regular season. That's acceptable for the forward as long as chances to compete outdoors continue to come his way every few years.

“I think the Winter Classics in general are a great opportunity to spend time with the family and bring them all in,” Fehr said. “To have a game on a big scale, it's really cool. To be able to score in those games is extra special, for sure.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

