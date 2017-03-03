Art Institute of Pittsburgh operator selling stake in postsecondary schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh-based Education Management Corp. is selling more than 60 postsecondary schools nationwide to a Los Angeles-based nonprofit human services provider, EDMC CEO Mark McEachen announced Friday.

Southern California's Dream Center Foundation will acquire “substantially all of the assets” of EDMC, including three university systems, its faculty and staff and the majority of EDMC's corporate office workers, McEachen said. He touted the deal as a fresh start or “rebirth” for the national network of schools, which combined have more than 60,000 students.

“This is a celebration,” McEachen said. “There are nothing but good things to come out of this transaction.”

The Art Institute of Pittsburgh is among the schools being acquired by the Dream Center.

None of the roughly 15,000 employees working at the affected properties will lose their jobs, McEachen said. He said he expects students to benefit from more stable tuition rates, new financial aid options and other benefits Dream Center has as a tax-exempt entity in the human services field.

“We're entering into this transaction of the behalf of students,” McEachen said. “We are not doing this, I assure you, on behalf of the balance sheet because we could have sold it to higher bidders.”

McEachen declined to share the price of the sale, which he expects to be completed by late summer.

The sale marks a strategic decision by the controversy-riddled, for-profit company based in Downtown Pittsburgh to get out of the business of operating higher education programs. EDMC will continue to exist as a legal entity and continue operating its remaining 43 schools previously marked for closure until their final students graduate.

“At the close of this transaction, EDMC will no longer enroll students,” McEachen said. “They will operate completely independently. EDMC will have no further obligation to or from those schools.”

Schools that will retain their independent boards of trustees, staff and faculty as they become acquired by the Dream Center Foundation include South University, Argosy University and Western State College of Law at Argosy.

“South University is very well run and is a high quality institution as is Argosy and the law school,” said Randall Barton, managing director of Dream Center Foundation. “The Art Institutes will probably involve the most change.”

Those changes include hiring a new Art Institute provost as well as program changes to respond to a recent federal warning. Ten of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh's programs failed a new federal test aimed at measuring whether their vocational programs' typical graduates make enough money to handle paying off student debt.

“Although nonprofits are not subject to gainful employment,” Barton said, “we want every degree to lead to a good job.”

The Dream Center anticipates that the school properties being acquired will become tax-exempt.

University operations will be managed through Dream Center Education Holdings LLC, led by newly named CEO and co-chairman Brent Richardson. Richardson is a longtime higher education administrator who most recently worked on overhauling and growing programs at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.