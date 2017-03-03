Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

Peduto campaign touts sizable lead in poll, but many voters remain undecided
Tom Fontaine | Friday, March 3, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mayor William Peduto gives remarks during an event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at The August Wilson Center of African American Culture on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Councilwoman Darlene M. Harris
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Penn Hills Progress
Rev. John C. Welch

Internal polling released Friday by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's re-election campaign shows the incumbent Democrat with a sizable lead over two would-be opponents, but about one-quarter of likely Democratic voters remain undecided.

The poll results show 57 percent of likely Democrats would vote for Peduto in the May 16 primary, while 10 percent support Councilwoman Darlene Harris, 8 percent back Rev. John C. Welch, and 24 percent are undecided.

Lake Research Partners of Washington, D.C., surveyed 400 likely Democratic voters by phone between Monday and Wednesday. The poll has a margin of error of 4.9 percent.

“We're happy with the numbers and where we're at at the moment, but we're never feeling too comfortable. We're working hard every day,” said Keyva Clark, Peduto's campaign manager.

Harris didn't put much stock in the polling numbers. She hasn't formally announced she will run but ponied up a $10,000 fee to vie for the Allegheny County Democratic Committee's endorsement on Sunday.

“I think it's very desperate for a sitting mayor ... especially (for releasing the polling results) right before the endorsements. I don't know if it's a scare tactic or what,” Harris said.

Harris said she considered the percentage of voters who remain undecided to be high.

“It shows there are a lot of people who are really concerned about their city, their services and their safety. I plan, if it's to be that I run, to be a full-time mayor and have all my attention on the city of Pittsburgh and its residents. You can't do that when you're traveling the world,” Harris said, taking a swipe at Peduto for his frequent travels.

Peduto has defended such travel, noting he works to be Pittsburgh's “chief salesman and ambassador” when on business trips that he said have helped draw international recognition and tens of millions of dollars in grant money for the city along with providing valuable networking opportunities.

Clark didn't think the percentage of undecided voters was high.

“The field is kind of saturated right now, so people have a lot to think about and a lot of decisions to make,” Clark said, referring to other city races for council and school board.

Welch didn't return messages.

The Lake Research Partners poll also showed that 68 percent of likely Democratic voters think Pittsburgh is headed in the right direction, 74 percent have a positive opinion of Peduto, and 63 percent approve of the job he's done as mayor.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.

