McCandless woman accused of murdering sons wanted to confess to earlier attempt, husband testifies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The prosecution rested Thursday after calling 15 witnesses in the murder trial of Laurel Michelle Schlemmer, who is charged with murder, child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Schlemmer told police in a recorded confession that “crazy voices” told her to put her sons, Luke, 3, and Daniel, 6, in a bathtub on April 1, 2014, sit on top of them and hold their heads under five inches of water.

Schlemmer's husband, Mark Schlemmer, was the first witness to testify on Day 2 of the trial.

Under questioning from Allegheny County Assistant District Attorney Lisa Pellegrini, Mark Schlemmer said that four days before his wife killed the boys, she told him she wanted to confess to police that she intentionally had run over them a year before.

The boys suffered severe injuries and were hospitalized for four days at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC following the incident April 16, 2013. The Schlemmers told police it was an accident, but Laurel Schlemmer told her husband that she tied them up with twine and ran them over on purpose, Mark Schlemmer testified.

“She was considering going to the police station to confess that it wasn't an accident,” he said.

He told her not to, he said.

“You could have prevented all of this, couldn't you?” Pellegrini said.

Schlemmer's defense attorney, Michael Machen, objected to the question. Allegheny County Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning sustained the objection and Mark Schlemmer did not answer.

Machen called one character witness: Jane Bartholomew, a volunteer music teacher from Hermitage who said she has known Schlemmer since she was a toddler.

“She's a very gentle, kind young woman,” Bartholomew said.

The state did not have any questions for her.

Testimony will continue Friday.

Chris Togneri is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ctogneri@tribweb.com.