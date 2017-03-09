Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Overnight outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel closures set to begin

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 4:47 p.m.
Entering the Fort Pitt Tunnel heading outbound on the lower deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge on Friday, March 22, 2002.

The outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel will close weeknights beginning Monday and running through March 24, PennDOT announced Thursday.

Crews will be installing a fire suppression standpipe system, part of a $14.17 million project that includes the removal of the tunnel ceiling, concrete repair work to tunnel walls and air duct arch, electrical updates, drainage improvements and milling and resurfacing of the roadway.

The closures will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, PennDOT said. Closures will not occur until two hours after the end of a Penguins home game.

The posted detour will be:

• From the Fort Pitt Bridge, traffic will take the ramp to North Route 837/Route 51 West End (Exit 69C);

• Follow Route 837 (West Carson Street) to the West End Circle;

• Turn left onto southbound Route 51 toward the airport;

• Follow Route 51 to Airport/Carnegie ramp to I-376 Parkway West.

