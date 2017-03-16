Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

CMU prof says computers that can 'see' soon will permeate our lives
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Inamori Foundation
Takeo Kanade, 71, a Carnegie Mellon University robotics professor, speaks in Japan after being awarded the Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology.
Photo courtesy of Inamori Foundation
Takeo Kanade, 71, a Carnegie Mellon University robotics professor, speaks in Japan after being awarded the Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology.

Updated less than a minute ago

A pioneer in the science of making computers and robots see said self-driving cars are just the beginning.

Takeo Kanade, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute and the recipient of the prestigious Kyoto Prize, said as cameras improve, as computer processors get faster and more mobile, and as connectivity increases, computer vision will begin to work its way into every part of life.

“We are at the verge of making this technology near ordinary life,” Kanade told the Tribune-Review via phone from San Diego, where he spoke as part of San Diego State University's Kyoto Symposium.

But Kanade doesn't envision a world in which robots take over all the work performed by humans. Instead, robots will help humans do what humans want to do but can't. Kanade's “magical equation for robots is:

What robots should do = What people want to do — What people cannot do +/- Delta

Robots and computer vision will help people see who cannot see, will help people walk who cannot walk, will help people communicate who cannot communicate.

“In the past, robots have reduced people's involvement,” Kanade said. “I think robots should help people be involved because people want to do what they can do by themselves.”

Kanade, 71, spends much of his time in Japan but still conducts research for CMU. He was awarded the Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology in November.

The Kyoto Prize, created in 1984 by Japan's nonprofit Inamori Foundation, is the nation's highest private honor for those who contribute to humankind's scientific, cultural and spiritual development. Kyoto Prize winners receive a gold medal and 50 million yen, about $440,000. Several Kyoto Prize honorees also have won Nobel prizes.

Kanade's work in computer vision started in the 1970s, when even basic digital images were rare. At that time, it was hard to anticipate where advances in cameras and computing power would go, but Kanade had a suspicion.

“I had a personal belief that computers should become as smart as humans, no questions about that,” Kanade said.

In many ways, Kanade's research has made computers smarter than humans.

In the 1980s, when Uber's Travis Kalanick and Tesla's Elon Musk were children, Kanade was working on self-driving cars. He developed the first artificial intelligence capable of sensing freeway lanes, obstacles and other vehicles and changing lanes on its own. He and a team of researchers at CMU drove from Pittsburgh to San Diego in 1995 without touching the steering wheel in the “No Hands Across America” demonstration of autonomous vehicles.

Kanade's technology went to the Super Bowl in 2001 when CBS debuted EyeVision. Viewers could see replays stitched together from 30 cameras. The image could rotate around the action.

Most recently, Kanade developed vehicle headlights that allow humans to see through rain more easily by reducing glare.

Kanade expects computer vision to spur advancements in medicine. Highly detailed computer readings of CT scans and MRIs can help diagnose a patient. Kanade has shifted his research to using computer vision to track how cells move, divide and die.

“And that is the basis for the advancement of biology,” he said.

He said computer vision can help people understand one another better. Computers can pick up on signals in the environment that humans miss. They can read changes in blood flow in parts of the human body.

“The cameras themselves are getting clever,” Kanade said. “The challenging area is to actually recognize and understand what you're thinking and what you're feeling, and that will help people live a better a life.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.