News

Eaglet might be in Hays nest, some reports say
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 12:45 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Hays bald eagles, who lost their first egg and nest in a windstorm earlier this year, might have a newly hatched eaglet in their new nest.

The parent birds were observed on Monday feeding what could be an eaglet, according to reports from trail observers, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and PixController, the Murrysville company that operates live webcams on two eagle nests in the region.

The reports haven't been confirmed. The Hays bald eagles, in their fifth year of nesting on a hillside above the Monongahela River, are the first pair of the formerly endangered birds to nest in the city limits in more than 150 years.

The live webcam installed in a nearby tree at the Hays nest before the windstorm could not be moved to the birds' new nest because of laws and etiquette prohibiting disturbance of breeding pairs of bald eagles. However, PixController still has its Hays webcam operating, and it reported it has video footage, shot from a distance, of a glimpse of what could be an eaglet in nest.

Local photographers and watchers stopped by the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, near the nest, throughout the weekend, expecting the eagle to hatch. Those watchers visit the trail daily, watching the birds' behavior.

They flagged when the birds started to incubate an egg last month and have been watching for nest feeding behavior to confirm an egg hatch.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mthomas@tribweb.com or 724-226-4691.

