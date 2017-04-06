Aspinwall delays unveiling of Riverfront 47 access road survey

Aspinwall council on Wednesday night postponed discussion of a community survey that will gauge support for the reconstruction of Eastern Avenue to make it an entrance to the Riverfront 47 commercial development.

“It's just not ready yet,” Council President Joe Noro said.

Council was expected to roll out the survey, designed by board members Jen Evashavik, Ann Marsico and Tim McLaughlin, and review it with the audience at the meeting. Noro said specifics of the plan were not ready to discuss, other than to say it will be a straightforward question of whether people support redesign of the road as a shared access to Riverfront 47 and Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

The change is proposed by developers The Mosites Co., which is seeking access to its mixed-use development of townhomes, industry and boutique shopping.

Mark Minnerly, Mosites director of real estate, told Aspinwall planning commission this month that his group will start working on a detailed site plan for the initial phase of the development.

Drawings for Phase One will give people a better idea of the look and feel for the borough's portion of R47, he said. He did not say when the blueprints will be complete. “We are focusing on the study of the shared access road connecting the riverfront area to Freeport Road as it is a critical path in the process,” Minnerly said.

Mosites is working with the Aspinwall Riverfront Park board and the borough council to study concepts that address community feedback to ensure the shared site access would be safe, attractive, effective and have limited impact on the community, Minnerly said.

“As we continue to develop plans and complete analysis of traffic and other impacts, we are further developing our master plan for the whole mile-and-a-half riverfront district that spans from the Aspinwall Riverfront Park to 13th Street in Sharpsburg,” he said.

Noro said the survey could be ready for review during council's next meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the municipal building along Commercial Avenue.

A coalition of 10 former elected borough officials has already submitted a letter against the proposed Eastern Avenue construction.

“During our times of service, we recognized that this honor was grounded in one fundamental responsibility: to represent the critical interests of Aspinwall residents and to be their voice and their vote,” former Councilman Ted Sheerer said.

Jan Beumer, a member of the Priority Aspinwall, which is also against making Eastern Avenue and access road, said the promise for R47 to become a transformative, sustainable development will be lost if it comes at the detriment of the community.

“Our hope is that the ... the Mosites Company will abandon their misguided plans for an Aspinwall entrance, which have sparked the ire of community residents, failed to earn the full support of the current borough council and prompted a coalition of former elected officials to publicly oppose their proposal,” he said.

Developers continue to explore alternatives to Eastern Avenue access, as well as options for additional entrances to the property. They are in discussions with PennDOT to learn more about proposed work at the Highland Park Bridge and Route 28 interchange to determine opportunities to leverage those projects to support traffic improvements on Freeport Road.

Minnerly said the detailed plans will include updates to illustrate the scale of buildings that will border the park, the land along the river that his group will give to the borough and the first part of the proposed Three Rivers Heritage Trail extension through what was most recently an inaccessible industrial scrap yard.

“The concept plans and renderings will illustrate the sense of arrival to the new section of the Aspinwall neighborhood on the reclaimed riverfront,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.