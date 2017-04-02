Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

Youth sought in shooting of Pittsburgh-area jitney driver

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 10:42 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

CLAIRTON — Authorities in western Pennsylvania are seeking a teenager in the shooting and critical wounding of a jitney driver last month in a poorer Pittsburgh suburb.

Allegheny County police say they were called a Clairton minimart on March 15 and found the 33-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds.

The driver said he picked up a youth and two girls and drove them to a home, and later to another residence, where the youth pulled a gun and demanded money.

The driver said he reached into his pocket but was shot in the right arm, and the teenager then began searching the car and shot him two more times before fleeing. The driver is still hospitalized.

A 16-year-old Clairton suspect is being sought on attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and firearms charges.

