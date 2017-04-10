Port Authority of Allegheny County paying firm up to $111K to find new CEO

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority of Allegheny County is paying a Maryland firm up to $111,575 to find a new CEO for the agency who stands to make $50,000 more than the current CEO, according to an agreement obtained by the Tribune-Review.

The transit agency will pay Krauthamer & Associates up to 33 percent of the new CEO's salary, which is estimated to be $275,000 a year, the agreement states. The authority will also pay the firm $20,000 in expenses.

The estimated salary would be $51,000 higher than current CEO Ellen McLean's salary of $224,771, but the compensation plan is not yet finalized.

“The amount (in) the work order was included as a mechanism for calculating what we will pay Krauthamer in exchange for identifying candidates with adequate experience and qualifications for this position, which will be adjusted based on the actual salary paid (to) the new CEO,” said Adam Brandolph, Port Authority spokesman. “The salary for the next CEO will be based on a variety of factors and will be determined by the board.”

The Port Authority paid the firm to conduct a search for CEO candidates in 2013, but it ended up promoting McLean, who had been serving as interim CEO for a year.

At that time, the Port Authority agreed to pay the firm up to $125,000 for that search. The agency could not immediately provide the amount it actually paid.

Krauthamer & Associates is the same firm the Allegheny County Airport Authority paid to find its CEO, Christina Cassotis, who was hired in January 2015 for a $295,000 salary.

The “estimated salary” figure in that agreement was set to $250,000.

Cassotis, who is making $325,208 this year, and could receive a retention bonus of up to $48,781, is the highest-paid county-affiliated employee , with McLean coming in second.

Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker, who has a $213,177 salary, is the third highest paid county-affiliated employee.

The Port Authority in February extended McLean's contract, but only through June 1.

Board Member D. Raja voted against the motion, saying he wanted any additional funds the authority has to go toward service improvements instead of to a firm to find a new CEO.

“We have very serious service needs that we could use any money, $100,000 or 200,000, to apply toward service needs,” Raja said. “We can't meet all the service requests that we're getting.”

The Port Authority receives dozens of requests to add service a year. Last year, it granted three.

One common service request this year, endorsed by Allegheny County Council, would restore bus service to Mifflin Estates in West Mifflin. That would cost $346,000, according to the Port Authority's 2015 service report. It ranked near the middle of the list last cycle.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said at the time he wanted a national search to find a CEO with more transit agency experience.

Before she was named CEO, McLean had served as the agency's chief financial officer and previously worked as chief financial officer for the City of Pittsburgh under former Mayor Tom Murphy.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.