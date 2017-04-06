Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

Allegheny Health Network seeking $850M from parent Highmark Health
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 4:59 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
The Highmark sign atop Fifth Avenue Place in downtown Pittsburgh.

Allegheny Health Network is requesting an $850 million infusion from parent company Highmark Health for 2017-18, documents filed by the hospital system with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department show.

The hospital network also wants Highmark to forgive about $720 million in loans made to the seven-hospital system, which includes flagship Allegheny General Hospital in the North Side.

AHN also wants to refinance $700 million in loans, the state insurance department said. The numbers are included in a request Highmark submitted requesting the state change the requirements for giving or loaning the hospital system money. Highmark said in the filing that it should not have to get permission from the state to make business decisions that its competitors, including UPMC, can do without state approval.

Highmark Health has invested more than $1 billion in Allegheny Health Network, which was formed in 2013. In addition to AGH, the hospital system includes Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, West Penn Hospital in Bloomfield, Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Canonsburg Hospital, Jefferson Hospital in the South Hills and St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

In February, Allegheny Health Network reported an operating loss of $39 million for 2016, more than the hospital system projected it would lose for the year.

A plan filed by AHN with the state shows the hospital system projects a significant increase in patient volume and operating income in 2019. Consent decrees between Highmark and UPMC, Allegheny Health's main competitor, end in 2019.

Allegheny Health projects the increased volume will lead to operating income gains of $151 million in 2019 and $175 million in 2020, records show.

