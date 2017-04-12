Fire sparks at Westmoreland Cleanways recycling center in Unity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Piles of broken electronics caught fire Wednesday evening and sent up a cloud of black smoke that could be seen for miles at the Westmoreland Cleanways recycling center in Unity.

The cause of the fire is unknown. There were no injuries.

Westmoreland Cleanways is a non-profit organization. People come to the facility to drop off e-scrap — old electronics like televisions or computers — and tires.

There are thousands of televisions, millions of pounds of them, stacked up on pallets on the lot, according to Westmoreland Cleanways Executive Director Ellen Keefe.

It was a pile of televisions that first caught fire, and large stacks of electronics kept firefighters from getting to the heart of the blaze, said Marguerite Fire Chief Scott Graham.

A firefighter on a forklift moved pallets of TVs to allow other firefighters to get close.

They used foam instead of water to extinguish the fire more efficiently, Graham said.

The blaze was first reported just after 6 p.m. and was extinguished about an hour later.

There was no damage to a nearby building, but an RV used as an office by Westmoreland Cleanways staff was scorched and its windows were broken.

“Our building looks like it's fine inside. What would have burned is a bunch of televisions and a bunch of e-scrap,” Keefe said, as she stood on a nearby hillside and watched smoke pour into the sky.

She said she had no idea how the fire could have started.

Her staff left the center hours ago, and hadn't been down to the lot where the e-scrap is kept for a while before that.

“They left at 4:30. There had been nobody down here since 3 o'clock,” she said.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, Graham said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.