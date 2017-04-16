Readers' letters: The week in review

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Opioids' hidden consequence

Babies withdraw from addictive drugs, too; it's called neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).

Watching a newborn tremble like a leaf, vomit like the girl in “The Exorcist,” be as stiff as a board, cry like a pterodactyl and be as restless as a cocaine addict is absolutely heart-wrenching.

As a mother-baby registered nurse, I care for drug-addicted babies too often. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, incidence of NAS increased 300 percent from 1999 to 2013, proportionate to our U.S. opioid epidemic.

At my hospital, NAS babies are monitored for five days for severe withdrawal, and if needed, admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit and treated with morphine. These babies stay for weeks.

This is a burden to our public health due to the costly hospital stay and the need for more nurses. The CDC estimates that a baby with NAS has an average hospital charge of $66,700, while a normal newborn's cost of care is $3,500.

NAS is a hidden consequence of our opioid epidemic that needs to be brought to the forefront in legislation. No, these mothers shouldn't be thrown in prison; drug addiction is an illness, like diabetes. We don't throw noncompliant diabetics in prison, but find treatments for them.

Improving treatment programs for drug-addicted mothers is a priority to protect our babies.

Stacey Shankle

Hempfield

Sunday, April 9

Trump & autism

It's easy to get lost in the frustrations of our president's actions and decisions. It seems his nuggets of pandering to disenfranchised communities are a liberal's only speck of (false) hope.

But when you are part of a disenfranchised community and the president makes decisions on your behalf, without being sensitive to the needs of your community, he does more damage than good.

On April 2, President Trump issued a proclamation for World Autism Awareness Day, urging the country to “go blue” as he seeks to “cure” autism.

If you aren't involved in this type of advocacy, you may think it's great that he is drawing attention to a community that is frequently forgotten and marginalized. Unfortunately, you are wrong.

His proclamation does not explore the reality of what the autistic community wants and needs. “Going blue” is the idea of a single autism organization that does not value authentic leadership or input from the population it claims to serve.

As a mental-health consumer and advocate, I have always believed in the mantra, “Nothing about us, without us.” I know the autism community believes in this ideal, too.

The White House has turned off the blue lights, but I will continue to stand with my autistic friends as they fight for support and inclusion.

Autistic people are not broken and it is a dangerous rhetoric to claim they want or need a cure.

Alex C. Knapp

Beechview

Monday, April 10

Forget trooper fee

Once again, I feel compelled to respond to the growing clamor of those in Pennsylvania, whether they be politicians or citizens, to fund state police with a $25-per-resident fee for doing their job of patrolling the counties — ALL counties — with and without a local police presence.

The news story “Pennsylvania State Police say mixing of funds precludes accounting of how extra $222 million was spent” (March 27 and TribLIVE) illustrates that state agencies are, and can be, financially unaccountable. State police received an extra $222 million in 2015-16 and don't know how this extra money was spent.

Imagine for a moment you have an extra $222 million, or even $2,000, that you can't account for. Absurd, isn't it? And yet our politicians and some citizens, who choose to live in communities with a local police presence, are clamoring for an additional $25-per-resident fee for municipalities without a local police presence.

This additional fee — we already pay state income tax, a gasoline tax that's one of the highest in the nation and registration and licensing fees, of which a portion goes to state police — is probably unconstitutional. Nevertheless, they keep coming back for more money. FORGET IT! Say NO to new taxes or fees, or anything or anyone promoting the usurpation of your hard-earned money that inevitably will go down the rabbit hole.

Tim McGuire

Hempfield

Tuesday, April 11

Tough-love time

I have to write this letter. I am appalled by one of the print headlines on the article about heroin overdoses (“Overdose deaths in Westmoreland hit new high in 2016,” April 6 and TribLIVE).

On the page with the article's jump, the headline read, “Prescription drug registry linked to rise in heroin use.”

Really? So doctors are damned if they do and damned if they don't.

How about people are addicts because they choose to be?

I am so tired of all the excuses. It is time for some tough love, people. Obviously, all the free Narcan out there is not helping.

Why not report on how many people died from a severe allergy attack because they couldn't afford their EpiPen or, due to a recall, they have none?

Marlene Werner

West Deer

Wednesday, April 12

Evil threatens safety

I support President Trump in securing our borders for our own protection. Let's keep the evil out. We already have enough evil to manage in our own communities.

The Bible defines the seven deadly sins as greed, pride, anger, lust, sloth, envy and gluttony. Look around; sin and evil are everywhere.

Now more than ever we need to take a long look at our own society in our own communities.

What has happened to our morals, ethics and values?

What happened to one's self-worth and dignity?

What happened to “love thy neighbor as thyself” (Mark 12:31)?

I ask these questions because my conscience was awakened when I viewed the local evening news recently.

I came to the realization that our society has become dark, cruel and evil. The news reported the rape and murder of a 4-year-old, the beating of a female cashier and the shooting death of a teenager near a school.

We live in a scary world in a scary time. No one is safe anywhere — at home, church, work, school. And the list goes on.

What happened to the golden rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Matthew 7:12)?

Seriously, what is going on? Is it the opioid epidemic, greed or lack of faith in one's life? I just want America to be safe again.

Pamela Anderson

Mt. Pleasant Township

Thursday, April 13

Stupidity tests

Regarding the news story “With opioid use on rise, drug testing makes hiring harder for businesses” (April 9 and TribLIVE): Let's put the blame for failed drug tests squarely where it belongs: on the ones who fail the drug tests.

Drug testing has been standard procedure for many years now. My question is: What will happen if/when recreational marijuana is legalized?

According to federal law, pot of any kind is still illegal. Too many people will test positive and either not get hired or be fired (as it should be).

It's getting harder to find “clean” workers anymore.

But I'm quite sure these same folks will somehow blame Republicans for their own stupidity.

John Minnick

Leola

Friday, April 14

Leftist thinking

I guess the leftist Dems can no longer claim that President Trump is in Putin's pocket. Even they are applauding his Tomahawk cruise-missile raid on Syria.

Ever notice how the left thrives on hysteria — “Trump is an anti-Semite, global warming and Trump will destroy civilization, the poor will die in the streets,” etc.?

What's really great about being a leftist is never having to say you're sorry.

So, now that the Putin-Trump romance has been demolished, they will just move on to the next hysteria. It's gotta be tough being a leftist with so many hysterias to worry about.

The other major fault in leftist (which means Democratic Party) thinking is its blind devotion to “tolerance.”

Leftists love to ride that high horse and look down on anyone not sufficiently “tolerant.”

We all must tolerate serial killers and spare them the death penalty; tolerate slaughter in the ghettos because, after all, poor blacks have no alternative; tolerate bricks through university windows when conservatives speak on campus; tolerate silencing any opposition to leftist dogma.

But it's easy to be tolerant when you have no core values. And this is at the heart of leftist thinking.

The rise of “relativism” in moral thinking will let you tolerate anything because there is no right or wrong; it's all a matter of circumstance and “conscience.”

Che Guevara, Joseph Stalin and Maximilien Robespierre did what they had to do, and too bad for the dead left in their wake. Creating utopia means heads have to roll.

Stephen M. Sokol

Mt. Lebanon

Saturday, April 15