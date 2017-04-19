Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 2:53 p.m.
In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of 'The O'Reilly Factor' on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. There was no immediate response from Bill O'Reilly's bosses Wednesday, April 19, 2017, to escalating reports that the Fox News Channel personality will lose his job following accusations he had harassed women. New York magazine said that Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan, who run Fox parent 21st Century Fox, had decided that O'Reilly was out and executives were planning the exit.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Bill O'Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.

He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday. O'Reilly was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis' hand on Wednesday.

It marks a stunning end to a near perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network. For two decades O'Reilly has ruled the “no spin zone” with cable news' most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.

