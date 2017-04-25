Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Homestead man charged in Pittsburgh woman's slaying
Megan Guza | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 3:02 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

Pittsburgh police on Tuesday arrested a Homestead man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman late last year in the city's East Hills neighborhood, authorities said.

Isaiah Booker, 23, is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. Police said Booker fatally shot Myanne Redman, 25, of East Hills on Dec. 19.

Redman, 25, was found dead in a parked car on Wilner Drive, according to police. Bystanders pulled the woman from the car and officers attempted CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Booker was in Allegheny County Jail on unrelated gun charges when police filed the homicide charges Tuesday morning.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.