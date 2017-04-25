Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Allegheny County police charge man who rammed police car, fled traffic stop
Megan Guza | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 4:35 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Allegheny County police on Tuesday filed charges against a man shot by Wilkinsburg police when he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a borough police cruiser and left a traffic stop.

Todd Robinson, 39, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and one count of fleeing police, according to county police Superintendent Coleman McDonough.

The incident began about 5:30 a.m. Monday when Wilkinsburg police attempted to stop Robinson — also known as Todd Glover — for violating his parole for a 1995 homicide conviction, McDonough said.

When police approached Robinson in the parking lot of the Penn Avenue McDonald's, he got in his car and twice backed into the Wilkinsburg cruiser, McDonough said. No one was in the police vehicle at the time.

The Wilkinsburg officers — who have not been identified — fired up to four shots at Robinson's vehicle, hitting him once, McDonough said. He crashed into a utility pole and was found hiding nearby.

Robinson remains in the hospital recovering from surgery, county police Lt. Schurman said. He will be taken to Allegheny County Jail when he is released from the hospital.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.