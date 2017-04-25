Allegheny County police charge man who rammed police car, fled traffic stop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County police on Tuesday filed charges against a man shot by Wilkinsburg police when he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a borough police cruiser and left a traffic stop.

Todd Robinson, 39, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and one count of fleeing police, according to county police Superintendent Coleman McDonough.

The incident began about 5:30 a.m. Monday when Wilkinsburg police attempted to stop Robinson — also known as Todd Glover — for violating his parole for a 1995 homicide conviction, McDonough said.

When police approached Robinson in the parking lot of the Penn Avenue McDonald's, he got in his car and twice backed into the Wilkinsburg cruiser, McDonough said. No one was in the police vehicle at the time.

The Wilkinsburg officers — who have not been identified — fired up to four shots at Robinson's vehicle, hitting him once, McDonough said. He crashed into a utility pole and was found hiding nearby.

Robinson remains in the hospital recovering from surgery, county police Lt. Schurman said. He will be taken to Allegheny County Jail when he is released from the hospital.

