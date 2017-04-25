Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
A sure sign of summer — Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival highlights announced
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:31 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dancers from the Staycee Pearl Dance Project wait to take the stage at a press conference where The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced the schedule of events for the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Sarah Aziz, director of festival management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, announces the schedule of events for the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Shinto Johnson, a dancers from the Staycee Pearl Dance Project performs at a press conference where The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced the schedule of events for the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kimberly Mauersberg, of Brentwood and a fundraiser for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust listens to a press conference where the Trust announced the schedule of events for the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Facebook
The Umbrella Sky Project in Agueda, Portugal. A similar project will be at the Three Rivers Arts Festival this year.

The umbrellas as a piece of art didn't just pop up.

This installation was chosen for a reason long associated with the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

“We know it's a running joke that it always rains during the arts festival,” said Sarah Aziz, director of festival management for Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, at an April 25 news conference at the August Wilson Center, announcing some of the attractions for this year's festival, June 2 to 11.

“This floating umbrella piece inspired by Mary Poppins is perfect for the arts festival,” she said. “It will bring us lots of color and it's pretty big — 15 feet tall — so it will be very visible. And hopefully, it will keep the rain away.”

The Umbrella Sky Project began in 2011 as part of the Portuguese city of Agueda's famous annual Agitagueda Art Festival. Each year, during the hot summer months of July, August and September, a handful of the city's narrow streets gain colorful umbrella canopies that provide shade for the pedestrians passing through.

Creators of the project, Sextafeira, also have launched offshoots of this work in other cities. It will be set up in Pittsburgh on May 30 in Gateway Center and remain throughout the festival.

In addition to the umbrellas, other art installations include the Tidal Shilo Shiv, an interactive large-scale installation with LED lights created by Indian visual artist Shilo Shiv Suleman.

Riverlife presents “Take a Seat,” where visitors can move chairs around that are tracked by a GPS so festival organizers can determine where more seating is needed.

The Giant Eagle Creativity Zone will have a new location in Gateway Center, in addition to the traditional site in Point State Park. And the Anthropology of Motherhood also will be adding a second area.

The Artists Market will once again be in Gateway Center and Point State Park, as well as the emerging artists market. More than 60 artists applied, including Lesley Morton from Greentree who owns Morton Woodworking. She fashions everything from cutting boards to jewelry boxes to bow ties out of wood. Morton knows how to operate a chainsaw and often goes into the forest in search of wood from downed trees. She does custom work and will use a piece of wood that has meaning to the client.

“It's so much fun,” says Morton, a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

There will be a variety of films at the Harris Theater, including “The Freedom to Marry.” Sweetwater Center for the Arts, based in Sewickley, will have an area to “Show Us Who You Are,” where participants can make self portraits using conte crayons and prismacolor pencils to reflect what they see in the mirror.

“This event is extremely vital to the city,” Aziz says. “There is so much we love about Downtown Pittsburgh and this is a way to showcase such talented artists and musicians as well as enjoy some great food.”

The food trucks return this year, including the Coop Chicken and Waffles, which offers cinnamon roll waffles, apple pie waffles and fried chicken tenders.

One of the musicians performing at the festival will be up-and-comer Grace Rusnica, who studies musical theater at Stage Right in Greensburg. The Irwin resident, who has been taking piano lessons since she was 4 years old, will be singing and playing June 3 on the acoustic stage.

“It's pretty exciting,” she says. “It's different than anything I have done before.”

The arts festival attracts more than 500,000 people, which is good for the city, says Kevin McMahon, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

