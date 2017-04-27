Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

New eateries energize life Downtown
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
The Downtown skyline is mirrored in an unusually calm Monongahela River on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016.

The surge in new restaurants Downtown has been a good recipe for drawing more people to the Golden Triangle, according to a report released Thursday.

“Food drives foot traffic,” the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership wrote in its annual State of Downtown report , which looks at a number of key economic factors related to life and business in Western Pennsylvania's most bustling central business district.

The Downtown Partnership said 30 restaurants opened in the Greater Downtown area last year. The organization defines Greater Downtown as the Golden Triangle, North Shore, South Shore, Uptown, the Bluff, the Lower Hill District and the Strip District to 31st Street.

Nine of the restaurants opened on the North Shore, six opened near Mellon Square and five near Market Square.

In a pedestrian traffic study conducted last year, the Downtown Partnership found that foot traffic was up 108 percent in the 900 block of Penn Avenue compared with 2012 and up 30 percent in Market Square in the same span. In the four-year period, eight new restaurants opened in the Penn Avenue corridor and 12 did in or near Market Square.

The increased number of people living Downtown also contributed to the extra foot traffic. The report said that 14,764 people called Greater Downtown home in 2016, up 2.6 percent from the year before and 22 percent from 2010.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

