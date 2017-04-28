Tents pop up near Peduto's home in protest of homeless encampment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several North Side residents who are irate over a homeless encampment in their neighborhood pitched two tents Thursday night next to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's Point Breeze home.

Peduto, 52, who is running for re-election, called the stunt a “new low in Pittsburgh politics.”

Peduto on Friday morning said the North Side encampment has been there for years. He said the city has worked with social service agencies in an attempt to move the homeless into housing.

“It never became an issue until two weeks before the (May 16) election,” he said. “Darlene Harris is using it on the campaign trail as a wedge, dividing issue of people in Pittsburgh.”

Harris, a city councilwoman from Spring Hill, is running against Peduto in the Democratic primary. She denied knowledge of the tents outside Peduto's home.

No one was in them late Friday morning.

The mayor said he was informed of the tent protest Thursday night and told police not to disturb the people camped out by his home.

He has not met with them and saw the tents for a first time when he left for work Friday morning.

Neighbors said they weren't aware anything was amiss on their street.

“If they're making a protest, it's really a quiet one,” said Geoff Hutchinson, 40, a neighbor. “I certainly didn't notice them yesterday and I wouldn't have noticed them today if somebody wouldn't have pointed them out.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @bobbauder.