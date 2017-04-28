Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Julius Youngner, Pitt polio pioneer, dies at 96
Ben Schmitt | Friday, April 28, 2017, 7:07 p.m.
University of Pittsburgh
Julius S. Youngner, a key member of the University of Pittsburgh team that developed a polio vaccine with Dr. Jonas E. Salk, died on April 27, 2017.
University of Pittsburgh
Julius S. Youngner, a key member of the University of Pittsburgh team that developed a polio vaccine with Dr. Jonas E. Salk, died on April 27, 2017.
University of Pittsburgh
Julius S. Youngner, a key member of the University of Pittsburgh team that developed a polio vaccine with Dr. Jonas E. Salk, died on April 27, 2017.
File photo | Tribune-Review
In this photo from Dec. 16, 2005, Dr. Julius Youngner reaches out to shake the hand of Dr. Peter Salk, the eldest son of Jonas Salk, near a historical marker that was unveiled at the University of Pittsburgh's Scientific Symposium commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the development of the Salk polio vaccine. Youngner, a key member of the University of Pittsburgh team that developed a polio vaccine with Dr. Jonas E. Salk, died on April 27, 2017.
FIle photo | Tribune-Review
A photo of Julius Youngner from 2005. Youngner, a key member of the University of Pittsburgh team that developed a polio vaccine with Dr. Jonas E. Salk, died on April 27, 2017.
File photo | Tribune-Review
Julius Youngner in 2004. Youngner, a key member of the University of Pittsburgh team that developed a polio vaccine with Dr. Jonas E. Salk, died on April 27, 2017.
Julius Youngner in 2003.
University of Pittsburgh
A historical photo of Dr. Julius Youngner. Youngner, a key member of the University of Pittsburgh team that developed a polio vaccine with Dr. Jonas E. Salk, died on April 27, 2017.
University of Pittsburgh
A historical photo of Dr. Julius Youngner. Youngner, a key member of the University of Pittsburgh team that developed a polio vaccine with Dr. Jonas E. Salk, died on April 27, 2017.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Julius S. Youngner, a key member of the University of Pittsburgh team that developed a polio vaccine with Dr. Jonas E. Salk, has died.

Youngner was a virologist and microbiologist who spent 56 years working at Pitt. He died Thursday night at his Squirrel Hill home surrounded by family.

He was 96.

A New York City native, Youngner came to Pittsburgh in 1949 after working on the Manhattan Project, the government's clandestine program to develop an atomic bomb.

The Army assigned him to a top-secret unit in Oak Ridge, Tenn., to examine the toxicity of uranium salts. Younger also worked at the National Institutes of Health, where he first became interested in virus research.

His contributions to Salk's vaccine were critical to its success.

The most prominent was a rapid color test he designed to measure the amount of poliovirus in living tissue culture. He also developed techniques for trypsinization — a method that used the enzyme trypsin to harvest the polio virus in large quantities. This technique enabled vaccine-makers to produce material to make vaccines for everyone.

At Pitt, he served as professor and chair of the department of microbiology from 1966 to 1985, and as professor and chair of the department of microbiology, biochemistry, and molecular biology from 1985 until his retirement in 1989. He maintained a large presence in the department, attending a seminar as recently as last year.

“Juli's infectious curiosity has fueled his own research and influenced all who had the privilege to work with him. As a direct result of his efforts, there are countless numbers of people living longer and healthier lives,” said Dr. Arthur S. Levine, Pitt's senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and dean of Pitt's School of Medicine.

“Julius Youngner once told a reporter that he intended to stay at the University of Pittsburgh for only a short time following his work on the Manhattan Project. But he soon fell in love with Pitt and the research opportunities here. I am grateful he stayed and that his work, with Jonas Salk and others, led to the polio vaccine. He was one of the world's preeminent virologists and our university community will miss him immensely,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a statement.

His work with Salk was not without controversy.

Youngner told the Tribune-Review in 2005 that Salk failed to acknowledge his lab colleagues during a speech at the University of Michigan on April 12, 1955. On that day the world learned the polio vaccine worked. Salk's perceived oversight forever damaged his relationship with Youngner.

“Some of them were crying after we left,” Youngner said at the time of his colleagues. “People really held it against him that he had grandstanded like that and really done the most un-collegial thing that you can imagine.”

Salk's achievement along with his vaccine team ended years of fear and anxiety surrounding an illness that spread misery and death in the United States from the late 1800s to the mid-20th century.

At its peak, polio crippled an average of 1,000 children every day in more than 125 countries.

After his work on the polio vaccine, Youngner made major advancements in the fields of virology and immunology. Together with Pitt colleagues, he explored the antiviral activities of the immune protein interferon and identified what is now known as interferon gamma. Interferon is now used in many cancer therapies.

He received numerous honors and awards, including the Polio Plus Achievement Award from Rotary International in 2001.

He earned an honorary doctor of public service from Pitt in 2005, the Chancellors Medal in 2014 and the department of microbiology and molecular genetics established an annual lecture series in his honor in 2015.

Youngner is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rina Youngner of Pittsburgh; children Stuart Youngner of Cleveland and Lisa Youngner of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren Jonathan Youngner of Chicago, Ill., Matthew Youngner of San Francisco, and Suzanne Youngner of Cleveland; and half-brother Alan Donheiser of Contuit, Mass. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Tula Liakakis Youngner.

Editor Luis Fábregas contributed. Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com. Reach him on twitter at @bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.