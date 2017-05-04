Spray paint vandal hits cars in Arnold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At least six cars were vandalized last night on Leishman and Victoria Avenues in Arnold after someone spray-painted graffiti onto the vehicles.

Some vehicles were sprayed with no apparent message, but more than one had the word ‘prom' written in red paint.

Dawn McKinley, wife of councilman and district magistrate candidate Phil McKinley, was one of the victims. Her truck was found this morning with “Dawn FU” scrawled in red paint.

Phil McKinley said the paint washed off easily enough but, nevertheless, the attack seems personal.

“It doesn't look random. They hit her truck, then another belonging to a friend of mine a block over,” he said.

McKinley, who has a background in law enforcement, suspects the attack may have been politically motivated. He said several of the cars targeted belong to friends or clients of one of his businesses. McKinley owns a pizza shop and a landscaping company.

“I think if it were a kid they would have hit every car, not just random cars on my street. When they use your wife's name, that's personal.”

According to McKinley, his pizza shop has delivered prom proposals in the past, spelled out in pepperoni on top of a pizza, something he said isn't coincidence.

McKinley also said his wife's truck was recently scratched by a key. He speculated that the two events may be related.

Tony Antonacci lives on Leishman Avenue, just a block from the McKinleys. His car wasn't vandalized, but he said that this sort of petty crime has become common place in his neighborhood.

“My neighbor's car was egged just the other day, then this today. This neighborhood is dying,” he said.

Police Chief Eric Doutt could not be reached for comment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.