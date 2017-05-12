Penn Borough assault suspect struggles with police, pounds head off car partition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officers had to use a stun gun twice to subdue a Penn Borough man charged with aggravated and simple assault in a domestic disturbance Thursday afternoon at his Scott Street residence.

George Charles Bernhardy Sr., 53, is accused of punching Brenda Bernhardy in the chest, throwing her to the floor and throwing objects at her in an alleged assault reported about 2:20 p.m. Hiding under a tree outside, she told responding Penn Borough police that George Bernhardy was “inside throwing items and breaking everything, my food processor, everything all over the living room,” according to a criminal complaint filed before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.

Brenda Bernhardy was transported by ambulance for evaluation and treatment.

George Bernhardy also is charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. After he was placed under arrest, he refused to enter a police cruiser and had to be pushed inside the vehicle by two officers, Penn Borough Sgt. Eric Colamarino said in the complaint.

Bernhardy, who smelled of alcohol, repeatedly slammed his head off the partition in the cruiser and off “metal bars on the rear windows, causing the door to bend outwards” Colamarino said.

Police used a stun gun twice on Bernhardy when he refused to remain seated at the police station, according to the complaint. When police warned him they would use the stun gun if he didn't cooperate, Colamarino replied, “Tase me. Tase me. I'm Ben Franklin. I have my kite and key,” the complaint stated.

Bernhardy again slammed his head off the bars and the plastic partition in the vehicle — about 25 times — when he was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland for removal of stun gun probes.

He was arraigned Thursday night before District Judge Roger Eckels and was placed in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail. A hearing before Eckels is set for May 25.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.