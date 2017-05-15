Jeannette 'selfie' killer gets prison sentence

A Jeannette teen will serve at least 15 years in prison for killing his best friend, a crime he memorialized by taking a “selfie” of himself with the lifeless body of the victim.

Maxwell Morton, who turns 19 this week, told a Westmoreland County judge Monday that he did not want to be remembered for as a “savage” and conceded that the Feb. 4, 2015, shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan in the bedroom of his Jeannette home was “messed up.”

“Sometimes sorry isn't enough for people, but that's all I have to give,” Morton said.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Morton to serve 15 to 30 years in prison. A jury in February found Morton guilty of third-degree murder.

Prosecutors had charged Morton with first-degree homicide, contending he intended to shoot Mangan as the teens fooled around with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun Mangan kept in his bedroom.

The judge noted Morton's age and suggested his actions of using his cell phone to take a photograph of himself smiling with Mangan's body — which was slumped over a chair in the background with a bullet hole under his left eye — rather than to call for help substantially altered the case.

“You look like a little boy to me, and now I am faced with sentencing you,” Bilik-DeFazio said. “The reality is this case would be very different but not for that photograph. No one will understand the thought process of taking that photo.”

It was the selfie that police eventually discovered and used to link Morton to the murder. Police said Morton ran from Mangan's home after the shooting with the gun and later that night bragged to another teen in Wisconsin via a video game system about the shooting.

As proof of the murder, Morton sent the teen the photograph of himself with the body through the social media app Snapchat. The teen was able to preserve the photo and told his mother, who alerted the police.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Grace argued that Morton should receive a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in jail. Grace said Morton has two prior convictions for assault as a juvenile and another violent incident that occurred after he was jailed for Mangan's shooting.

But Grace said it was the selfie that the judge should focus on in determining the sentence.

“When I saw this photograph with the victim lying dead and slumped on a chair and the defendant smiling ear-to-ear, that speaks volumes about his character,” Grace said.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey argued at trial that the shooting was an accident and that neither teen had any malice towards one another. Thomassey told the judge on Monday that Mangan and his parents were partially at fault for the murder. It was Mangan's gun — one of several he had possession of — and his parent's failure to know about the weapons that led to the shooting, Thomassey said.

“There is a lot of blame to go around in this case. I would know if there were guns in my house, and these parents didn't know,” Thomassey said. “What this is is two kids fooling around with guns. If Maxwell didn't panic and didn't do the stupid things he did, called 911, he probably doesn't even get charged.”