Election roundup: Results from races across Western Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Tuesday easily won the Democratic nomination in his bid for re-election in the fall, outdistancing challengers Darlene Harris and the Rev. John Welch.

The Trib has you covered with complete results and stories from dozens of races.

ALLEGHENY

■ ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Palmosina defeats incumbent Ellenbogen in Allegheny County Council primary

Bob Palmosina, Collier's public works director, defeated Jim Ellenbogen in the Democratic primary for Allegheny County Council, meaning Ellenbogen will be leaving the elected office he has held for a decade. More .

Connelly, Spurgeon, McGinley win Common Pleas primaries; Mullen wins easily

Pittsburgh attorney Patrick Connelly picked up victories in the Democratic and Republican primaries in his campaign to become a judge on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, and David Spurgeon won the second spot in Democratic primary and Mary C. McGinley won the second spot in the Republican race. More .

■ ASPINWALL

Four newcomers earn victory in Aspinwall primary race

A contingent of Aspinwall residents opposed to a developer's proposed access road in the borough fueled their anger into a political win on Tuesday for four newcomers seeking to change the council landscape. More .

■ GATEWAY

New faces coming to Gateway School Board

November's election ballot will feature three new faces and an incumbent running for Gateway School Board. More .

■ MONROEVILLE

Incumbent wins Monroeville district judge seat

An incumbent defeated an attorney for Allegheny County in Monroeville's magisterial district judge race. Judge Jeffrey Herbst will be unopposed on the ballot in November's general election. More .

■ PENN HILLS

Ex-school board member, newcomers win Penn Hills nominations

The Penn Hills School Board landscape will change, but the problems may stay the same for a while. More .

■ PITTSBURGH

Peduto cruises to big win in Pittsburgh's mayoral primary

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto cruised Tuesday to one of the most lopsided Democratic primary wins in decades, trouncing his biggest adversary on City Council and a clergyman to earn his party's nomination. More .

Coghill defeats Deemer in open-seat Pittsburgh City Council primary

Pittsburgh roofing contractor Anthony Coghill won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for the only open Pittsburgh City Council seat, outpacing Ashleigh Deemer. More .

■ PLUM

Plum School Board: Kolar claims two nominations

Scott Kolar, who testified before the grand jury investigating the Plum teacher-student sex scandal, was the only candidate for school board to be nominated on both ballots in Tuesday's primary election. More .

■ ROSS

Voters bounce two Ross council incumbents

Voters in Ross continued their propensity for ousting incumbents on Tuesday by replacing two long-time commissioners. More .

■ SHALER

Races remain for Shaler Area school board

All of the candidates for the Shaler Area School District school board will face off again in the Nov. 7 municipal general election. More .

Konieczka wins Shaler district judge position

Appearing on both ballots, Daniel Konieczka Jr., 56, won the Shaler magisterial district judge position. More .

■ SHARPSBURG

Sharpsburg council race too close to call, absentee ballots will decide election

Six Democrats vied for four open positions with a pair of candidates landing in a tie — and just one vote behind the third-place nominee with 100 percent of the vote tallied. There were no Republicans seeking election. More .

■ SOUTH HILLS

Primary: Baldwin-Whitewall, West Jefferson Hills school director results

The Baldwin-Whitehall school director race has been determined by the May 16 primary, while the West Jefferson Hills race will be decided in November. More .

WESTMORELAND

■ WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Silvis, Monzo win face-off for Westmoreland judge seat

Lawyer Jim Silvis and attorney Lisa Monzo will continue their campaigns to become a Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court judge in November. More .

Deputy register of wills wins GOP primary race for prothonotary

Kimberly Horrell, the deputy register of wills in Westmoreland County, won the Republican primary for prothonotary in Tuesday's primary election, finishing with a 236-vote edge over Gina O'Barto of Unity. More .

2 incumbents win Westmoreland district judge races

Two incumbent district judges in western Westmoreland County appeared to secure both nominations in the primary, virtually assuring they will win their respective posts in Export and North Huntingdon in the November election. More .

■ GREENSBURG

Flanigan set to make history in Greensburg district judge race

A Westmoreland County assistant prosecutor secured the most votes in the Democratic and Republican nominations, virtually assuring she will succeed James Albert as Greensburg's district judge. More .

6 stand out in Greensburg Salem schools race

Six of seven Greensburg Salem school board candidates will move on to the general election. More .

Recklein, Sandorf lead Greensburg council race

Robert Recklein and Kathy Sandorf will be on the ballot for two vacant seats on Greensburg City Council in November after defeating Jon Hillwig in the Democratic primary Tuesday night. More .

■ HEMPFIELD

Former Hempfield manager defeats Fagert in GOP primary

Former Hempfield manager Rob Ritson won an opportunity to work from the other side of the dais as a supervisor after defeating incumbent Jerry Fagert in Tuesday's Republican primary. Incumbent George Reese was the top vote-getter and will get his first full term on the board; he and Ritson will face unchallenged Democratic nominee David Colecchia in the November general election. More .

Hempfield incumbents lead the way in school board race

The field of 13 candidates for Hempfield Area school board narrowed to five in Tuesday's primary. More .

■ JEANNETTE

Antoniak beats out Jacobelli for Jeannette mayor's job

Challenger Curtis Antoniak won the Democratic nomination for Jeannette mayor. More .

■ LATROBE

Latrobe school board field narrowed to 4

Half of Tuesday's primary field of eight candidates won nominations for four open seats on the Greater Latrobe School Board. A fifth candidate, the incumbent board president, is in a tie for the final Democratic nomination, according to unofficial results from all 20 precincts. More .

Wolford wins Dem race for Latrobe mayor

Incumbent Rosie Wolford won the race for Latrobe mayor, as she led Jack Murtha with about 61 percent of the votes. More .

■ MT. PLEASANT

Mt. Pleasant's mayor heads to ninth term

Mt. Pleasant's longtime mayor, Jerry Lucia, appeared to have won a ninth term, besting challengers Diane Bailey and John Rogacki for the Democratic nomination. There was no Republican candidate. More .

Mt. Pleasant Area school board candidates decided

Two new members likely will join the Mt. Pleasant Area School Board next year and one current member moved closer to retaining his seat. More .

■ NORTH HUNTINGDON

Incumbent GOP North Huntingdon commissioner loses

An incumbent Republican commissioner in North Huntingdon's 4th Ward had an election upset, while an incumbent Republican commissioner in the 2nd Ward easily beat his challenger. More .

■ NORWIN

2 Norwin incumbents win nominations

Two incumbent Norwin school board directors won nominations on both ballots for re-election. The top four candidates on each ticket will compete in the fall for four, four-year seats. More .

■ PENN-TRAFFORD

Penn-Trafford race too close to call

Penn-Trafford school board Director Richard Niemiec and challenger Bill Leonard were the apparent winners for the Republican nominations for two seats representing Region II, while Leonard and newcomer Lisa Wilt ended in a virtual tie behind Niemiec for the Democratic nominations. More .

■ SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG

Teacher advances in Southwest Greensburg mayor's race

Only one name will appear on Southwest Greensburg's mayoral ballot in November: Shaun Teacher. More .

■ UNITY

Poponick, McCommons will face off in Unity supervisor race

Ed Poponick and Paul McCommons are set to face off in the general election for supervisor. The winner will succeed Mike O'Barto, who is running for Greater Latrobe School Board instead of another term on the township board. More .

■ YOUNGWOOD

4 Dems advance in Youngwood council race

Four of five Democratic candidates for Youngwood council triumphed in Tuesday's primary election and will be on the ballot in November. Billy Cowherd, John Hajdukiewicz, Charles Lutz and incumbent Timothy Vastell defeated Cory Stinedurf to advance. More .

Long defeats Shipley in Youngwood GOP mayoral race

Incumbent Kris Long defeated Irvin Shipley in Youngwood's Republican mayoral primary. More .

ALLE-KISKI VALLEY

■ LEECHBURG

Leechburg Area advances 4 newcomers, 1 incumbent

Four newcomers and one incumbent received the nominations for the Leechburg Area School Board. More .

■ NEW KENSINGTON

Mentecki, Aftanas grab Dem nods for New Kensington council

Voters in New Kensington chose two incumbent candidates for nomination to city council during Tuesday's primary. Councilmen Doug Aftanas and Todd Mentecki defeated Ronald C. Balla and Amos Glenn by a wide margin. More .

■ SPRINGDALE

Bertoline for Springdale mayor; Helwig, Miller, Ziencik, Overly for council

Political newcomer Joe Bertoline ran away with the race for mayor, taking 64 percent of the vote in a four-way contest for the office being vacated by Kenneth Lloyd. More .

■ TARENTUM

Carter wins Tarentum mayor nod

For Tarentum council president Eric Carter, it looks like third time's the charm. At least in the Democratic primary. The longtime councilman won over the Democrats for mayor Tuesday against incumbent Carl Magnetta Jr. More .