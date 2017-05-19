Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Japan's Cabinet OKs bill to let Emperor Akihito abdicate

The Associated Press | Friday, May 19, 2017

Updated 31 minutes ago

TOKYO — Japan's Cabinet has approved for legislative debate a bill to allow 83-year-old Emperor Akihito to abdicate.

The legislation endorsed Friday would allow Crown Prince Naruhito to succeed his father as emperor.

Akihito's desire to abdicate because of his age and health concerns has revived debate in Japan over the issue of imperial succession.

The shrinking royal family will lose another member with the coming marriage of Princess Mako, one of Akihito's granddaughters. When she marries she will become a commoner.

Chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said he expects smooth passage of the abdication bill, which would only apply to Akihito.

Women cannot succeed to the Chrysanthemum Throne, but the government has avoided divisive issues such as whether women should be included in the current male-only succession.

