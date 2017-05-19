Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Police: Man tried to drown girlfriend in bathtub during drunken argument

The Associated Press | Friday, May 19, 2017, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

BUTLER — A man was been jailed on charges he tried to drown his live-in girlfriend in their bathtub during a drunken argument.

State police said 61-year-old Calvin McHenry's blood-alcohol content was more than three times the level considered too drunk to drive when they arrested him Monday on aggravated assault and other charges.

Police say McHenry had been drinking and arguing with the woman in Jefferson Township before he left to buy more booze. The woman took a bath only to have McHenry return and resume the argument. When the woman tried to call 911, police say he took the phone and pushed her head under water.

Police say she ran naked from the home and drove away, flagging down a bicyclist who called police.

Online court records don't list an attorney for McHenry, who remained in the Butler County jail Friday.

