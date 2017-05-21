Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

FBI investigating whether university stabbing was hate crime

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:10 p.m.
Sean Urbanski was charged Sunday, May 21, 2017, with fatally stabbing a visiting student on campus in what police have described as an unprovoked attack that rattled the school over graduation weekend.

Updated 1 hour ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The FBI is investigating whether the stabbing of a visiting black student by a white student at the University of Maryland was a hate crime, officials said Sunday.

Sean Christopher Urbanski has been charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault in the early Saturday morning attack that killed Richard Collins III, police said.

University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said he asked the FBI to assist in the investigation after learning that Urbanski, 22, belonged to a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” where members post disparaging material about African Americans and others.

“We are here to evaluate that as an ongoing concern with respect to whether or not this was a hate crime,” said Gordon Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Baltimore.

No attorney was listed for Urbanski on online court records and a message left at a number listed for his home in Severna Park was not immediately returned Sunday.

Collins, who was set to graduate from Bowie State on Tuesday, was visiting friends at the College Park campus when he was stabbed. He commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army days earlier, Mitchell said.

Officials say Collins was with two friends near a bus stop on campus around 3 a.m. when they heard Urbanski screaming and watched him approach them.

Urbanski said “Step left, step left if you know what's best for you,” according to the charging documents. Collins said “no” before Urbanski stabbed him once in the chest, the documents say.

Mitchell, the police chief, said the attack has spread fear across the university.

“If I'm a person of color I would certainly look at this as something that could happen to me. In fact, I know on Facebook our students are saying that,” Mitchell said.

Dr. Artie Lee Travis, vice president for student affairs at Bowie State, said the school hopes the investigation moves forward as quickly as possible.

“Hate has no place in America,” Travis said. “Hate has no place on a college campus, where young minds are coming together to try to change the world,” he said.

Brian Douglas, who recently became close to Collins when they took a class together, said the man was looking forward to graduation.

“He was just nice, just a good young man all around. You can't find those too often in today's society,” Douglas said.

Ciera Sorrell, who also took a class with Collins, said his killing shocked the Bowie State community.

“Everyone is in disbelief,” she said. “He seemed so excited to get to live his life and he doesn't have that chance anymore,” she said.

The attack came as the University of Maryland hosted visitors for graduation festivities.

During Sunday's University of Maryland graduation ceremony, School President Wallace Loh led students and their families in a moment of silence for the slain Bowie State student. Loh called it a “senseless and unprovoked assault,” The Baltimore Sun reported.

“We are still in shock that a young man, so full of promise, should have his life cut short, so suddenly,” Loh said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and with the entire Bowie State University community.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.