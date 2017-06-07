Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Patron tackles, nabs Wawa robber, cops say

Wire Reports | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 10:09 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Officials are crediting a 52-year-old patron with fighting and tackling a 26-year-old armed robber at a New Jersey Wawa early Wednesday, holding him in his grip until police arrived.

Winslow Township police said they received a call at 1:53 a.m. for a robbery in progress at the Wawa on 672 Cross Keys Road.

A man had entered the convenience store brandishing a handgun and had ordered all the store employees to the ground, police said. As the robber, identified as Alexander Ray, of Maple Shade, walked to the cash register a patron tackled him and a fight ensued.

Police identified the patron only his first name, Darryl and said he lived in Philadelphia.

Police said Ray did not drop his gun and allegedly pistol whipped Darryl, who kept Ray in his grip. The fight moved to the outside of the store, where Ray was eventually disarmed and arriving offices took him into custody.

Both men were transported to separate hospitals for treatment. No employees were injured. The gun was unloaded.

Darryl was treated for cuts to his face and numerous bruises at John F. Kennedy Hospital in Washington Township and released. Ray, who went to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment, is facing numerous charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons charges, police said.

