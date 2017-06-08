Pittsburgh art installation of Syrian children defaced

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh-based photographer's art exhibit of young Syrian children was vandalized, she wrote on her Facebook page.

"Displaced: Photos by Maranie Staab" features images taken in 2016 during the photographer's time in Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon.

Someone defaced the outdoor exhibit, which is part of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, with purple spray paint, Staab said in her post along with a photograph of the damage.

In her post, Staab expressed sadness and disappointment about the vandalism but said she was not surprised.

"To me, this is the type of action that cowards and those with small minds and closed hearts take," she wrote in her post.

The public art exhibit is located on the Allegheny River Walk as part of Riverlife's 'to be determined' series under the Fort Duquesne Bridge on-ramp between Point State Park and the Cultural District in Pittsburgh. The festival runs through Sunday.

A Pittsburgh police spokeswoman said that as of Wednesday night, festival officials had not filed a police report.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that the images have been removed and will be re-installed. The trust encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Pittsburgh police, the news station reported.