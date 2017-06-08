Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

Crews contain fuel leak in Youngwood parking lot

Tribune-Review | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
Noah Miller
Fire and Westmoreland County HAZMAT crews are containing a fuel leak in Youngwood in the Shop'n Save parking lot.
Kyle Hodges
Firefighters from Youngwood clean up a fuel spill in the Shopping Center Plaza parking lot June 8, 2017, in Youngwood.
Kyle Hodges
Firefighter Bill Helman spreads the absorbant used to clean up fuel spills on the Shopping Center Plaza parking lot June 8, 2017, in Youngwood.
Kyle Hodges
Firefighter Bob Wright spreads absorbent material used to clean up fuel spills in the parking lot of the Shopping Center Plaza on June 8, 2017, in Youngwood.
Kyle Hodges
Firefighters Shaun Teacher (left) and Rob Carty spread absorbant material used to clean up fuel spills in the Shopping Center Plaza parking lot June 8, 2017, in Youngwood.
Kyle Hodges
Firefighter Shaun Teacher disperses the absorbant material used to clean up fuel spills on the Shopping Center Plaza parking lot June 8, 2017, in Youngwood.
Kyle Hodges
Firefighters Shaun Teacher (left) and Rob Carty spread absorbant material used to clean up oil spills on the Shopping Center Plaza parking lot June 8, 2017, in Youngwood.
Kyle Hodges
Rob Carty starts to clear off the absorbant material the firefighters use to clean up the fuel outside the Shop 'n Save on June 8, 2017, in Youngwood.

Updated 5 hours ago

Firefighters and Westmoreland County hazmat crews contained a fuel leak in a Youngwood grocery store parking lot Thursday.

According to Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago, about 150 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a truck's saddle tanks after it ran over a sign at the Shop 'n Save parking lot and the sign post ruptured the tanks.

The emergency crews were dispatched about 9:20 a.m. to the parking lot and nearby Jack's Run off of the Five Star Trail.

Crago said firefighters cleared the scene by noon “once all the hazards were out of the way.” He said a private company was at the parking lot at 6 p.m. Thursday pumping out fuel that had leaked into a drainage system under the lot.

