News

Video: Trump addresses crowd at opening of Acosta Deep Mine

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 9, 2017, 10:55 a.m.
Tribune-Review
Miners walk into the new drift entrance off the high wall, during the grand opening of Corsa Coal's Acosta Deep Mine in Friedens, Somerset County, on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Tribune-Review
George Dethlefsen, CEO of Corsa Coal Corp, pauses so that a prerecorded message from President Donald Trump can be show to the crowd, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Tribune-Review
Governor Tom Wolf addresses the crowd, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Tribune-Review
Freshly showered coal miners, attend the festivities after their shift, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township in , on Thursday, June 08, 2017.
Tribune-Review
Mary Jo and Mike Picklo, of Freiden, pose for a portrait with the mine in the background, during Corsa Coal's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township, on Thursday, June 08, 2017. Their home sits just over 600 feet away from the wall of the Acosta Deep Mine, overlooking the mine that was once a field.

Thursday's grand opening of the Acosta Deep Mine in Somerset County included a video message from President Donald Trump.

The Jenner Township mine is projected to produce about 400,000 tons of metallurgical coal per year. Met coal is used to make steel, and the company's customers include steelmakers in the United States, Asia, Europe and South America.

Below is Trump's speech in its entirety.

