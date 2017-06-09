Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Veolia complains Allegheny County Airport Authority gave contract to 'highest bidder'
Theresa Clift | Friday, June 9, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
The landside and airside terminals, along with the control tower, are at the Pittsburgh International Airport, Thursday, January 30, 2014.

Updated 4 hours ago

Boston-based Veolia is threatening to file a lawsuit against the Allegheny County Airport Authority after the company lost out on an airport contract, a company representative told the authority's board of directors Friday.

The authority Friday awarded a $4.57 million contract to DTE Pittsburgh LLC to operate and maintain an energy facility at Pittsburgh International Airport through at least July 2020.

Paul Skinner, Veolia's business development manager, said his company submitted a bid that was lower than DTE Pittsburgh's.

“We were the lowest bidder,” Skinner said. “The contract went to the highest bidder.”

Skinner said he attended the public bid-opening meeting to learn that.

Airport spokesman Bob Kerlik responded: “Because the company has threatened litigation, we decline to comment other than to say they qualified their bid and that makes it nonresponsive. It was not in compliance with the bid specifications. We will respond in full at a bid protest hearing.”

The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority in October filed a lawsuit against Veolia seeking damages up to $12.5 million, blaming the company for faulty automated water meters and a change in anticorrosion chemicals that led to a state citation in 2014.

Veolia says PWSA employees decided to make the chemical change.

PWSA has been exceeding a federal lead level threshold for nearly a year.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

