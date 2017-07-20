'American hero': Pa. lawmakers react to John McCain cancer diagnosis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lawmakers across the country and Pennsylvania reacted on social media to the announcement that Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor.

McCain, 80, has been recovering at his home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix removed a blood clot above his left eye last Friday. It was during that surgery that McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor, or glioblastoma, the Associated Press reported.

McCain was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee and a Vietnam prisoner of war.

In an emotional statement posted to Twitter Wednesday evening, McCain's daughter Meghan McCain said: "Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has."

I'm praying for ://twitter.com/SenJohnMcCain"> @SenJohnMcCain & his family tonight. Our nation is with him as he takes on this fight. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 20, 2017

. @SenJohnMcCain is an American hero. Kris and I send prayers of strength and healing to him and his entire family. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 20, 2017

Get well soon @SenJohnMcCain : American hero, colleague, shipmate. — Rep. Tim Murphy (@RepTimMurphy) July 20, 2017

A powerful and moving statement by @MeghanMcCain . We're all pulling for your Dad. https://t.co/ZmyyTVwxPN — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 20, 2017

Very sad to hear that @SenJohnMcCain has been diagnosed w/ brain cancer. He's a fighter & a true patriot. Praying that he gets better soon. — Rep. Lou Barletta (@RepLouBarletta) July 20, 2017

Tonight I'm praying for American hero John McCain & his family. God bless this lifelong patriot with the strength to fight this awful foe. — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) July 20, 2017

Please join me in keeping @SenJohnMcCain in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/wco3t3KhlV — Keith Rothfus (@KeithRothfus) July 20, 2017

As he's shown his entire life, don't bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon. https://t.co/fONWVlmYyz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2017

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.