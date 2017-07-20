Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
'American hero': Pa. lawmakers react to John McCain cancer diagnosis
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 7:12 a.m.
U.S. Senator John McCain speaks at the opening of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Lawmakers across the country and Pennsylvania reacted on social media to the announcement that Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor.

McCain, 80, has been recovering at his home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix removed a blood clot above his left eye last Friday. It was during that surgery that McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor, or glioblastoma, the Associated Press reported.

McCain was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee and a Vietnam prisoner of war.

In an emotional statement posted to Twitter Wednesday evening, McCain's daughter Meghan McCain said: "Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has."

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

