News

Penn State trustees considering tuition increase

Centre Daily Times | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
A Penn State University student walks across past Old Main on the campus in State College.

Updated 11 hours ago

Penn State students could see a 2.45 percent increase in tuition next month.

The university trustees' finance and capital planning committee approved the 2017-2018 budget and tuition Thursday. That budget provides for a $2.058 billion general fund. To make that work will require that tuition increase, officials said.

The proposed average increase covers a higher number, 2.74 percent at university park campus, and a freeze at eight others — Butler, DuBois, Fayette, Greater Alleghenies, Mont Alto, New Kensington and Wilkes-Barre.

A similar split increase was implemented last year.

The university's increases include a $12.5 million increase in health care benefits and a $14.8 million increase in mandatory contributions to state retirement. According to Penn State, that retirement contribution translates to just over one percent of the tuition increase.

The university achieved $21 million in expense reductions and reallocation. Tuition makes up 79.2 percent of the General fund. It is 31 percent of the university's overall budget, eclipsed only by the 39 percent that comes from Hershey Medical Center and related facilities.

Pitt and Temple are state-related universities like Penn State, but do not participate in state retirement. About one -hird of Penn State employees elect to participate in state retirement.

Full board approval is still required. The board meets Friday.

