News

Vandergrift shooting suspect dies at hospital
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 21, 2017, 5:15 a.m.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Police investigate the scene of an apparent shooting on Grant Avenue in Vandergrift on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.



A Vandergrift man who police said shot himself after shooting his girlfriend has died.

Ronald J. Prettyman, 32, had been in critical condition at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville with a gunshot wound to his head.

He died at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

Prettyman shot Chloe C. Kruse, 28, three times in her abdomen during an argument Wednesday in Kruse's home, police said. She was listed in critical condition at the same hospital Thursday night.

Prettyman had lived with Kruse until they split several months ago. He was living elsewhere in the borough but visited regularly to see their three children, police said.

The children are being cared for by Kruse's family.

