Phish fan accused of leaving dog in hot car
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 21, 2017, 6:48 a.m.
Pittsburgh police rescued a dog left locked inside a car while its owner attended a Phish concert in Oakland.

Drew Davis left his car window open less than an inch, and police found the dog in "obvious distress" lying in the backseat atop clothing and debris, according to a criminal complaint.

Davis, 36, of Greenwich, N.Y., was arrested when he returned to his BMW after the concert.

Police were called about 10 p.m. Wednesday to DeSoto Street and saw a large dog locked inside a car with no water.

Police said in a complaint that "the dog appeared dehydrated, hot and scared."

Officers confirmed with dispatchers that it was about 80 degrees at the time with high humidity.

After trying to open the car doors, police broke two car windows to save the dog, which was taken to a veterinarian for an evauluation.

Police described the brindle dog as a Perro de Presa Canario, also known as the Canary Dog for its connections to the Canary Islands.

Davis became combative with police. During a search, police and Allegheny County Jail officials found a Phish concert ticket and two marijuana buds in Davis' pockets, according to the complaint.

Davis is charged with aggravated assault, contraband, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, drug possession and animal cruelty. He was arraigned Thursday and is free on nonmonetary bond, court records show.

The Humane Society of the United States said the temperature in a car can quickly exceed 120 degrees on a hot day, even with windows partially open.

If you see an animal in a car, the society advises passers-by to take note of the vehicle's make, model and license plate and ask any nearby businesses to make an announcement to find the owner. Another option is calling police or animal control for help.

