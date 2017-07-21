Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Liberty Bridge and Tunnels staying open this weekend
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 21, 2017, 8:50 a.m.
Michael Walton | Tribune-Review
Barges with cranes were positioned under the Liberty Bridge in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Repairs to the bridge, which was damaged by a fire, could start soon.

Updated 3 hours ago

Forecasted wet weekend weather means of the Liberty Bridge and Tunnels will stay open.

A PennDOT official announced early Friday that the planned weekend closure was cancelled, giving motorists a respite from a lengthy detour.

However, a handful of closures for the bridge and tunnels remain for the summer as PennDOT contractor Joseph B. Fay Co. continues the $80.08 million reconstruction project. The planned closure will be rescheduled.

The National Weather Service is predicting that showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday for the Pittsburgh area.

The overall bridge and ramp reconstruction project is expected to last until 2018.

