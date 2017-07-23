Flood warning issued in Westmoreland County
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of southwestern Pennsylvania late Sunday.
Southern parts of Westmoreland county and northern parts of Fayette county were listed in the advisory, which is set to expire at 12:30 a.m. Monday.
According to NWS Pittsburgh, radar indicated that thunderstorms were producing heavy rain in the affected area and that two inches of rain had fallen by 9:30 p.m. with more expected.
The NWS lists the following municipalities as affected: Connellsville, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, South Connellsville, Seven Springs, Calumet-Norvelt, Everson, Vanderbilt, Dawson, Donegal, Champion and Indian Head.
The warning includes the section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 77 and 99.
Residents are asked to report flooding by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @nwspittsburgh.
Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.