News

2 WWII-era military devices surface at Outer Banks
Renatta Signorini | Monday, July 24, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
An unexploded World War II-era ordnance that surfaced at the Outer Banks on July 14, 2017.
An unexploded World War II-era ordnance that surfaced at the Outer Banks on July 19, 2017.

Two World War II-era military devices surfaced in six days last week in the Outer Banks area of North Carolina, according to local media and the National Park Service.

The first unexploded ordnance was found on July 14 on a large sandbar that has formed off of Cape Point. It caused a temporary closure of the area and the item was removed by the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team based in Virginia, according to the park service.

The second device was found on Wednesday on the southern end of Hatteras Island. The Navy team used a controlled detonation on site.

The Battle of the Atlantic stretched for six years during World War II. German U-boats were successful in destroying numerous shipping boats off of East Coast near the Outer Banks. The submarine ambushes could be seen from shore and many of the wrecked ships lie at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

In a Wednesday news release, Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac said, "the disposal of two unexploded ordnances in the last six days serves as a reminder of the part the Outer Banks played during World War II. I greatly appreciate the support the U.S. Navy has provided."

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

